Sales Consultant at Grocorp

Position: Call Centre Vacancy

Are you looking for an opportunity to shift your life?

A reputable, fast paced, growing company in Westville is looking for people to be trained to join their call centre. Candidates with or without experience will be considered as product training will be conducted before you are placed.

For you to be considered, you must have great communication skills, able to work in a team and independently. A great attitude is a must!!! The Ideal candidate must be between the – Age of 18 to 55 years and/with Grade 10/ 11 or 12. Apply online or send your CV to [Email Address Removed] .

Call: [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Telesales

Insurance sales

About The Employer:

Grocorp is a reputable Call center based in Westville, it is a sub divison of the Unlimited

