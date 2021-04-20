Sales Engineer

Sales Engineer (TVR & DX)

Job Overview

Our company gives you the opportunity to be part of a local business creating innovative customer solutions, focused on driving customer satisfaction. Become an integral part of a close-knit team, promoting, and securing the sales of VRF and DX HVAC systems in south Africa and throughout Africa, environment, servicing diverse customers representing all facets of industry, contributing to the overall profitability of the business.

You will have the opportunity to work with and sell products developed and manufactured by the company, who are a worldwide leader in the HVAC industry, dedicated to creating comfortable, sustainable, and efficient environments.

and building the company’s existing customer relationships by providing innovative ideas and solutions for their business. Traveling in a defined geographic area, this includes quoting and strategizing, prospecting, and developing relationships; to achieve revenue targets, maximize profits, increase market share, and maintain customer loyalty.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES AND REQUIREMENTS

Negotiation and sale of:

1.1 Variable Refrigerant systems (Core Responsibilities)

1.2 Midwall Splits

1.3 Ducted Units

1.4 Cassettes units

1.5 Under ceiling units

1.6 Rooftop Package units

1.7 Controllers for all Trane products

1.8 Other HVAC products

Product and technical knowledge of the above are a must including:

? Refrigeration Cycle

? Psychometric Charts

? Fan Curves

? Air distribution and related duct outlay

? Controls

Tasks and Activities

2.1 Generate revenue through the sales of stock and imported equipment.

2.2 Promoting and marketing the business, its products and services in an effective manner.

2.3 Find new customer business and maintain loyalty for existing customer relationships:

Consultants

Contractors

Develops

Owners

2.4 Reaching sales targets and increase probability.

2.5 Full submission of Tenders

2.6 Managing Customer enquiries and resolving disputes in a professional manner to maintain customer satisfaction.

2.7 Working with the service team repairs or warranty issues arise to ensure customer satisfaction.

2.8 Interpret building drawings and HVAC system designs to offer customers the best solution for their building.

2.9 Generate project costings for current and future sales considering the exchange rate, product price increase and inflation.

2.10 Keeping up to date with product knowledge, industry and global changes and providing feedback to the team.

2.11 Ongoing competitor analysis and ensuring that the company is price and product competitive.

2.12 Identify, fast, medium, and slow-moving products.

2.13 Advise procurement team of the stock levels required to meet customer requirements.

Experience and qualifications

3.1 Minimum of 5 to 10 years’ experience in the sales and marketing of VRF and DX

Equipment.

3.2 Basic Refrigeration and Airconditioning course.

3.3 The ability to discuss technical concepts.

3.4 Experience in mechanical and related controls systems.

3.5 Proven sales track record.

3.6 Sales Courses

3.7 Bachelor’s Degree preferred

3.8 Engineering or Technical Degree

Key Competencies

4.1 The ability to recognize what the customer values and tailoring our services to

Match their needs.

4.2 The ability to create a value for the customer over and above the product itself.

4.3 The ability to establish a partnership with the customer.

4.4 The ability to understand the customers business priorities and allocate resources.

4.5 The ability to manage the customer decision making process and how to influence them.

4.6 The ability to manage competitors’ value and execute a strategic plan to overcome this.

4.7 The ability to manage the message of value and solutions to different types of customers.

5.1 Valid Driver’s License

5.2 Own reliable vehicle

5.3 Valid Passport for travel

6.1 Fully Bilingual, Good Oral and Communication Skills

6.2 Excellent relationships-building skills, including verbal, written and presentation communication skills.

6.3 Display a variety of Marketing Skills

6.4 Work independently as well as in a team

6.5 Well groomed & neat in appearance

6.6 Strong Fault-finding skills

6.7 Problem solving ability

6.8 Analytical with attention to detail

6.9 Enthusiastic

6.10 Innovative

6.11 Flexible

6.12 Responsible

6.13 Confident

6.14 Tenacity

6.15 Stability

6.16 Reliable

6.17 Critical Thinker

6.18 Honest

6.19 Strong work ethic

7.1 Microsoft Word

Excel

Outlook

Power Point

Desired Skills:

Selling experience

Analytic

honest

cofident

tenacity

stability

About The Employer:

An airconditioning company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Fuel Allowance

Mobile Phone

commission

Learn more/Apply for this position