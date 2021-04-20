Sales Engineer at Air Products South Africa

The above vacancy exists at our Packaged Gas department, Kempton Park, reporting to the Inland Sales Manager. Suitably qualified candidates who meet the requirements of this role are invited to apply for this vacancy.

The Sales Engineer will be responsible for the growth in sales by brining on line profitable business covering the full range of products in all related markets in accordance with present targets on a monthly, as well as an annual basis. Maintains and services companyâ€™s current customer base. The Sales Engineer will function in the following key areas of responsibility for this role which include but are not limited to:

Growing company sales through prospecting for new clients in line with set sales targets; Account maintenance and customer satisfaction; Growing Air Productsâ€™ market presence through various marketing initiatives; Administrative duties related to reporting and document completion; Responsible for active personal and professional development within the sales environment. Matric qualification or equivalent; Business marketing qualification would be advantageous; Minimum 3 years sales experience in Industrial, Technical or Gas industry; Computer literate and proficient in MS Office suite; Proven track record in negotiating at high levels and building strong customer relationships; Strong attention to detail and report writing skills; Valid unendorsed Drivers license and own reliable transport.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application to have been unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position