Sales Engineer at Air Products South Africa

The above vacancy exists at our Packaged Gas department, Cape Town, reporting to the Regional Sales Manager. Suitably qualified candidates who meet the requirements of this role are invited to apply.

The Sales Engineer will be responsible for the growth in sales by brining online profitable new business covering the full range of products in all related markets in accordance with present targets on a monthly, as well as annual basis. Maintains and services the companyâ€™s current customer base. Key areas of responsibility for this role include but are not limited to:

Growing company sales through prospecting for new clients;

Key account maintenance, customer satisfaction and retention;

Growing Air Productsâ€™ market presence through various marketing initiatives;

Achieving agreed upon annual sales targets;

Actively acquiring industry knowledge for personal and professional development.

Matric with Maths and Science;

IMM/BCom Marketing degree or equivalent qualification;

Minimum 5 years selling experience in Industrial, Technical or Gas industry;

Computer literate and proficient in MS Office suite;

Knowledge of Industrial and Specialty gases (advantageous);

Proven track record in negotiating at high levels and building strong customer relationships;

Must have good verbal and written communication skills;

Strong attention to detail and report writing skills;

Valid unendorsed Code 8 (B) and own reliable transport.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application to have been unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position