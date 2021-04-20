Sales Representative

Seeking strong external field sales consultant who is not scared to get ‘STUCK IN” and drive those sales.

Candidate must have the ability to interact with all employees of potential customers – owners, managers, cashiers and admin staff

Experience in External field sales, as well as Customer Service essential

Growth of customer base on a monthly basis is essential

Cold calling experience essential

Ability to “knock on doors” essential.

Source opportunities

Secure meetings

Build a pipeline

Close deals

Detailed duties will be given to suitable applications

Minimum 3 years external, hard core sales experience essential

Own vehicle

Desired Skills:

Cold Calling

knock on doors

Sales Development

Business Development

Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Mobile Phone

Fuel Allowance

commission

