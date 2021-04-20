Sales Representative

Seeking strong external field sales consultant who is not scared to get ‘STUCK IN” and drive those sales.
Candidate must have the ability to interact with all employees of potential customers – owners, managers, cashiers and admin staff
Experience in External field sales, as well as Customer Service essential
Growth of customer base on a monthly basis is essential
Cold calling experience essential
Ability to “knock on doors” essential.
Source opportunities
Secure meetings
Build a pipeline
Close deals

Detailed duties will be given to suitable applications
Minimum 3 years external, hard core sales experience essential
Own vehicle

Desired Skills:

  • Cold Calling
  • knock on doors
  • Sales Development
  • Business Development
  • Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Mobile Phone
  • Fuel Allowance
  • commission

Learn more/Apply for this position