Sales Representative (Material Handling Systems)

Tired of not being in control of your own life and destiny?

Is this you?

You are a passionate and hungry sales person. You are energetic and ambitious. You enjoy working independently and within a team. You are committed, you are driven by success and perform to achieve results. You are a dynamic and down to earth individual who is looking to join a stable and growing company who will value your hard-work and efforts.

Industrial automation is something that fascinates you, hence your passion for the industry. You love finding solutions for your clients and helping them bring their visions to life.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As the sales representative, you will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with your customers in the manufacturing, intralogistics, food & beverage, chemicals and minerals and animal feed industries, with the ultimate goal to maximize long-term sales and profit margins. What this means for you is that you will have the opportunity to combine your technical expertise with your sales capabilities. You will get to work independently, in a high performance role, which will see you taking 360 degree responsibility for your desk.

Where you’ll be doing it

As the sales representative your car will be your office most of the time, but you’re used to this right? When you are not on the road seeing your customers you will also get to choose where to work from as this position only requires you to be at work once a week where you sit in a cute office situated in the heart of the East Rand.

You will be joining a company that is a leading supplier of fully automated materials handling systems. A well-established, dynamic, strong and stable company that has been operating for 14 years. You will be a part of a team that has built a strong reputation in the industry through focusing on quality in the products that they supply and by adding value in the services that they provide

What you’ll need

You have experience in sales in the industrial automation industry, dealing with materials handling systems. You come with at least 2-4 years’ experience and have a track record of successfully reaching your sales targets. You have a technical qualification and a very cool, dynamic personality.

What’s in it for you

You will be part of a growing company and be exposed to the best products and components in the industrial automation field with a real scope for career growth. You will receive a decent car allowance and you will have the opportunity to earn commission on top of your market related salary.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxanne Du Randt on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

