SAP & SAGE Master Data Capturer at Consol Glass

Purpose of the Role:

Creating and maintaining inventory materials, supplier and customer master data entities correctly, accurately and timeously in the Supply Chain areas in SAP R3 and SAGE X3, retaining data integrity for the proper functioning of systems as well as supporting different functions in the Information Department.

The closing date for all applications will be Friday, 30th April 2021.

Key Performance Areas:

Create and Maintain inventory materials in the SAP and SAGE systems.

Create and maintain vendor masters the SAP and SAGE systems.

Run various SAP and SAGE reports for corrective maintenance and to ensure data integrity.

Ensure the completeness and accuracy of information related to Master data in the SAP and SAGE system.

Support functions to both Inbound and Outbound master data areas.

Qualifications:

Matric.

Post Matric certification will be advantageous (MS Office, SAP/SAGE, Logistics).

Experience:

Master data capturing experience in SAP ECC or SAGE X3 in a manufacturing or mining concern:

Material master.

Vendor Master/Supplier.

Customer.

Bill of Material (not pre-requisite).

Routing (not pre-requisite).

Competencies:

Team player.

Efficient.

Process orientated with adherence to policies, procedures and guidelines.

Be able to work accurately with attention to detail.

Logically minded.

Be able to meet deadlines.

Problem solving skills and ability to identify exceptions.

Ability to work under pressure and independently.

Good verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills.

Excel intermediate.

Desired Skills:

Master data capturing

Material master

Vendor Master/Supplier

Customer

SAP ECC

SAGE X3

