Scheme Accountant

Minimum Requirements:

B Comm. or equivalent national diploma in Finance/Accounting is required.

At least 2- 3 years previous related working experience in a corporate entity is required.

Experience in working with advanced Excel is required.

Previous work experience in the financial services environment would be a distinct advantage.

Experience in dealing with underwriters/clients/business partners would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Value added financial reporting

Financial analysis

Scheme data

Adhoc reporting

Scheme improvements

Adhoc reporting requirements

Ensure refunds are processed

Month end reporting process

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the financial services/ insurance industry requires a Scheme Accountant who will be based in Durban.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

