Senior Buyer

Reporting to the Procurement Manager, your key functions will include:

1:Planning and stratgey for Procurement, Material and Supplier strategy

2: Sourcing and buying inlcuding manage buying team

3: Supplier relationship management

4: Finance and budget input

5: Leadership and management or buying team

Key duties:

manage the transactional activity of Buyers and serve as an escalation point for expediting issues.

manage the RFQ process, maintain relationships with supplier, drive compliance, and support the companies Procurement strategy

Compile and issue RFQ’s and receive tenders

Planning and strategy

Provide inputs to the budgets process (e.g. market conditions, supplier performance, alternative suppliers)

Contract pricing negotiation

Guide and mentor Buyers

Manage and motivate the team in the delivery of team objectives

Conduct individual performance management

Required:

B-degree Degree (NQF7) / in Supply Chain Management or related field plus

At least 6years’ experience in managing a team procurement/purchasing

Relevant Knowledge of supply chain management operations.

Commercial acumen, and proven ability to maintain tight budget controls

Proven ability to manage cross-functional project

Contract management and supplier experience.

Project management experience

Previous experience in managing a team is an advantage

Desired Skills:

Supply chain management

commercial accumen

Budget Control

team management

RFQ’s

tenders

syspro

procurement

Buying Management

Supplier Relationship Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Manufacturing locally for high end Global market. Exciting environment and industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

