Senior Buyer

Apr 20, 2021

Reporting to the Procurement Manager, your key functions will include:

1:Planning and stratgey for Procurement, Material and Supplier strategy
2: Sourcing and buying inlcuding manage buying team
3: Supplier relationship management
4: Finance and budget input
5: Leadership and management or buying team

Key duties:

  • manage the transactional activity of Buyers and serve as an escalation point for expediting issues.
  • manage the RFQ process, maintain relationships with supplier, drive compliance, and support the companies Procurement strategy
  • Compile and issue RFQ’s and receive tenders
  • Planning and strategy
  • Provide inputs to the budgets process (e.g. market conditions, supplier performance, alternative suppliers)
  • Contract pricing negotiation
  • Guide and mentor Buyers
  • Manage and motivate the team in the delivery of team objectives
  • Conduct individual performance management

Required:

  • B-degree Degree (NQF7) / in Supply Chain Management or related field plus
  • At least 6years’ experience in managing a team procurement/purchasing
  • Relevant Knowledge of supply chain management operations.
  • Commercial acumen, and proven ability to maintain tight budget controls
  • Proven ability to manage cross-functional project
  • Contract management and supplier experience.
  • Project management experience
  • Previous experience in managing a team is an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Supply chain management
  • commercial accumen
  • Budget Control
  • team management
  • RFQ’s
  • tenders
  • syspro
  • procurement
  • Buying Management
  • Supplier Relationship Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Manufacturing locally for high end Global market. Exciting environment and industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Performance Bonus

