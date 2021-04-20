Senior Buyer

Reporting to the Procurement Manager, your key functions will include:
1:Planning and stratgey for Procurement, Material and Supplier strategy
2: Sourcing and buying inlcuding manage buying team
3: Supplier relationship management
4: Finance and budget input
5: Leadership and management or buying team
Key duties:
- manage the transactional activity of Buyers and serve as an escalation point for expediting issues.
- manage the RFQ process, maintain relationships with supplier, drive compliance, and support the companies Procurement strategy
- Compile and issue RFQ’s and receive tenders
- Planning and strategy
- Provide inputs to the budgets process (e.g. market conditions, supplier performance, alternative suppliers)
- Contract pricing negotiation
- Guide and mentor Buyers
- Manage and motivate the team in the delivery of team objectives
- Conduct individual performance management
Required:
- B-degree Degree (NQF7) / in Supply Chain Management or related field plus
- At least 6years’ experience in managing a team procurement/purchasing
- Relevant Knowledge of supply chain management operations.
- Commercial acumen, and proven ability to maintain tight budget controls
- Proven ability to manage cross-functional project
- Contract management and supplier experience.
- Project management experience
- Previous experience in managing a team is an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Supply chain management
- commercial accumen
- Budget Control
- team management
- RFQ’s
- tenders
- syspro
- procurement
- Buying Management
- Supplier Relationship Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Manufacturing locally for high end Global market. Exciting environment and industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance Bonus