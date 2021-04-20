Senior Database Administrator at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known retail company, is looking for a Senior Database Administrator to join their team. You will be required to administrate, configure, monitor and maintain their Database environment. You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team, your clients and fellow developers. You will be working with the following technologies:

Oracle Enterprise Manager

Oracle, SQL Server & MySQL Database

Linux

Oracle Data Guard

Oracle RMAN

Performance Tuning

Requirements:

Tertiary qualification in IT

OCA and OCP certifications

6-10 Years’ experience as an Oracle DBA

Sound working knowledge of Oracle

Analytical and technically minded

Strong problem solving, effective planning and organisational skills

Organizational, interpersonal and verbal/written capabilities

Detail oriented and can cope under pressure

Duties:

Supporting, coordinating and maintaining the various database applications by installing, configuring, troubleshooting and repairing the databases of various clients in the group

Assisting with budgeting and quotes for current and future environments

Documentation of processes

Orientation of new staff

Database installs and DR environment configuration

Database patching and upgrades

Database backups and restores

Implementation of database monitoring utilities

Database performance investigations

Structural changes and deployment of database objects

POC new technologies or processes for clients

Provide consultancy in the use of DBMS’s and database environments and infrastructure

Recommend technical solutions to clients

Assist in the logical design and implement the physical definition of databases

Maintain databases to accommodate new business functions and improve existing functions

Assist developers with problem analysis and resolution of development/production failures

Provide and maintain technically stable and performing production environments

Recommend the most efficient database solution for the application design

Monitor and analyse ongoing database status, utilization and capacity

Implement and support database security regulations, policies, and guidelines

Work closely with technical and client management to plan and implement database tools

Utilizes standard tools to record change and problem activities for tracking purposes

Support user and developer access, upgrade planning, implementation and resolution

Disaster recovery (backup and restore) Procedures and checks

