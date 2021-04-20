Senior Database Administrator at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known retail company, is looking for a Senior Database Administrator to join their team. You will be required to administrate, configure, monitor and maintain their Database environment. You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team, your clients and fellow developers. You will be working with the following technologies:
- Oracle Enterprise Manager
- Oracle, SQL Server & MySQL Database
- Linux
- Oracle Data Guard
- Oracle RMAN
- Performance Tuning
Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in IT
- OCA and OCP certifications
- 6-10 Years’ experience as an Oracle DBA
- Sound working knowledge of Oracle
- Analytical and technically minded
- Strong problem solving, effective planning and organisational skills
- Organizational, interpersonal and verbal/written capabilities
- Detail oriented and can cope under pressure
Duties:
- Supporting, coordinating and maintaining the various database applications by installing, configuring, troubleshooting and repairing the databases of various clients in the group
- Assisting with budgeting and quotes for current and future environments
- Documentation of processes
- Orientation of new staff
- Database installs and DR environment configuration
- Database patching and upgrades
- Database backups and restores
- Implementation of database monitoring utilities
- Database performance investigations
- Structural changes and deployment of database objects
- POC new technologies or processes for clients
- Provide consultancy in the use of DBMS’s and database environments and infrastructure
- Recommend technical solutions to clients
- Assist in the logical design and implement the physical definition of databases
- Maintain databases to accommodate new business functions and improve existing functions
- Assist developers with problem analysis and resolution of development/production failures
- Provide and maintain technically stable and performing production environments
- Recommend the most efficient database solution for the application design
- Monitor and analyse ongoing database status, utilization and capacity
- Implement and support database security regulations, policies, and guidelines
- Work closely with technical and client management to plan and implement database tools
- Utilizes standard tools to record change and problem activities for tracking purposes
- Support user and developer access, upgrade planning, implementation and resolution
- Disaster recovery (backup and restore) Procedures and checks