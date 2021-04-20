Senior Management Accountant at Twinsaver

Twinsaver Group is looking for a Senior Management Accountant
Please note the closing date for this vacancy is the 4th May 2021.
Main Purpose of the role:
This role is responsible for establishing and maintaining financial policies and management information systems, as well as provide a high-quality support service by liaising with management colleagues on all aspects of finance, whilst leading & managing the Commercial Management Accounting team.
Main Responsibilities:
- Leading & managing the Commercial Management Accounting team.
- Preparing periodic management accounting information, including profit and loss accounts, contribution & margin analyses, budgets, variance analysis and commentaries
- Providing financial support and guidance on sales, innovation & promotional activity through being a Business Partner to the Sales and Marketing directors and key accounts managers.
- Actively participate and contribute from a financial perspective to marketing campaigns, new product launches, innovation and assessing and reporting, following each event, weather campaigns have been successful and achieved targets/returns set at the start of campaigns
- Monitoring & tracking trade investment spend Product, Brand, and Category and Customer performance.
- Offering professional judgment on financial matters and advising on ways of improving business performance.
- Monitoring and evaluating financial information systems and suggesting improvements where needed.
- Ensuring accurate costing to facilitate effective measurements and decision-making.
- Developing reports and interpreting value drivers, KPI’s and benchmarks.
- Ownership of all control aspects of Customer incentives & Trading Terms, including provisions & reconciliations of Customer rebates.
- Compiling rolling forecasts, annual budgets, and long-term plans.
- Reconciling the management accounts to financials on a monthly basis.
- Providing financial assistance and training to Line Managers.
- Being fully involved in the Integrated Business Planning process.
- Benchmarking sales and associated measures against peers to track and guide Divisional sales performance.
- AD-hoc financial studies as and when required.
- Calculate, measuring and reporting on product, brand, category and customer profitability,
Requirements:
Educational Qualification
- Matric
- B.Com (Acc) or CIMA Qualification
Knowledge and Experience:
- Have 5 years working experience as Management Accountant, preferably in FMCG environment,
- Be computer literate, have good working knowledge of MS Office and advanced Excel skills.
- Knowledge of Qlikview would be an added advantage
Skills & Competencies:
- Have an understanding of the financial impact of transaction on the business and its customers.
- Commercial awareness with an interest in business and an understanding of how an organization works and manages resources;
- A high level of numeracy;
- The ability to explain complex financial information in a clear way;
- Professionalism and commitment
- Excellent oral and written communication skills;
- IT proficiency;
- Strong interpersonal and teamwork skills, with the ability to work with colleagues at all levels including non-finance members of staff;
- A lively and enquiring mind with a logical approach to work, combined with analytical and problem-solving skills;
- Have the ability to work under pressure and to meet stringent deadlines
- Organised & structured ways of working
Desired Skills:
- CIMA
- Advanced Excel
- Qlikview
- Numeracy
- communication skills.
- Teamwork
- Problem Solving
- Organised
- Business Accounting
- Accounting management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Cost & Management Accounting