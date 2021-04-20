Senior Management Accountant at Twinsaver

Apr 20, 2021

Twinsaver Group is looking for a Senior Management Accountant

Please note the closing date for this vacancy is the 4th May 2021.

Main Purpose of the role:

This role is responsible for establishing and maintaining financial policies and management information systems, as well as provide a high-quality support service by liaising with management colleagues on all aspects of finance, whilst leading & managing the Commercial Management Accounting team.

Main Responsibilities:

  • Leading & managing the Commercial Management Accounting team.
  • Preparing periodic management accounting information, including profit and loss accounts, contribution & margin analyses, budgets, variance analysis and commentaries
  • Providing financial support and guidance on sales, innovation & promotional activity through being a Business Partner to the Sales and Marketing directors and key accounts managers.
  • Actively participate and contribute from a financial perspective to marketing campaigns, new product launches, innovation and assessing and reporting, following each event, weather campaigns have been successful and achieved targets/returns set at the start of campaigns
  • Monitoring & tracking trade investment spend Product, Brand, and Category and Customer performance.
  • Offering professional judgment on financial matters and advising on ways of improving business performance.
  • Monitoring and evaluating financial information systems and suggesting improvements where needed.
  • Ensuring accurate costing to facilitate effective measurements and decision-making.
  • Developing reports and interpreting value drivers, KPI’s and benchmarks.
  • Ownership of all control aspects of Customer incentives & Trading Terms, including provisions & reconciliations of Customer rebates.
  • Compiling rolling forecasts, annual budgets, and long-term plans.
  • Reconciling the management accounts to financials on a monthly basis.
  • Providing financial assistance and training to Line Managers.
  • Being fully involved in the Integrated Business Planning process.
  • Benchmarking sales and associated measures against peers to track and guide Divisional sales performance.
  • AD-hoc financial studies as and when required.
  • Calculate, measuring and reporting on product, brand, category and customer profitability,

Ensuring accurate costing to facilitate effective measurements and decision-making.

Requirements:

Educational Qualification

  • Matric
  • B.Com (Acc) or CIMA Qualification

Knowledge and Experience:

  • Have 5 years working experience as Management Accountant, preferably in FMCG environment,
  • Be computer literate, have good working knowledge of MS Office and advanced Excel skills.
  • Knowledge of Qlikview would be an added advantage

Skills & Competencies:

  • Have an understanding of the financial impact of transaction on the business and its customers.
  • Commercial awareness with an interest in business and an understanding of how an organization works and manages resources;
  • A high level of numeracy;
  • The ability to explain complex financial information in a clear way;
  • Professionalism and commitment
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills;
  • IT proficiency;
  • Strong interpersonal and teamwork skills, with the ability to work with colleagues at all levels including non-finance members of staff;
  • A lively and enquiring mind with a logical approach to work, combined with analytical and problem-solving skills;
  • Have the ability to work under pressure and to meet stringent deadlines
  • Organised & structured ways of working

Desired Skills:

  • CIMA
  • Advanced Excel
  • Qlikview
  • Numeracy
  • communication skills.
  • Teamwork
  • Problem Solving
  • Organised
  • Business Accounting
  • Accounting management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Cost & Management Accounting

Learn more/Apply for this position