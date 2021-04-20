Senior Management Accountant at Twinsaver

Twinsaver Group is looking for a Senior Management Accountant

Please note the closing date for this vacancy is the 4th May 2021.

Main Purpose of the role:

This role is responsible for establishing and maintaining financial policies and management information systems, as well as provide a high-quality support service by liaising with management colleagues on all aspects of finance, whilst leading & managing the Commercial Management Accounting team.

Main Responsibilities:

Leading & managing the Commercial Management Accounting team.

Preparing periodic management accounting information, including profit and loss accounts, contribution & margin analyses, budgets, variance analysis and commentaries

Providing financial support and guidance on sales, innovation & promotional activity through being a Business Partner to the Sales and Marketing directors and key accounts managers.

Actively participate and contribute from a financial perspective to marketing campaigns, new product launches, innovation and assessing and reporting, following each event, weather campaigns have been successful and achieved targets/returns set at the start of campaigns

Monitoring & tracking trade investment spend Product, Brand, and Category and Customer performance.

Offering professional judgment on financial matters and advising on ways of improving business performance.

Monitoring and evaluating financial information systems and suggesting improvements where needed.

Ensuring accurate costing to facilitate effective measurements and decision-making.

Developing reports and interpreting value drivers, KPI’s and benchmarks.

Ownership of all control aspects of Customer incentives & Trading Terms, including provisions & reconciliations of Customer rebates.

Compiling rolling forecasts, annual budgets, and long-term plans.

Reconciling the management accounts to financials on a monthly basis.

Providing financial assistance and training to Line Managers.

Being fully involved in the Integrated Business Planning process.

Benchmarking sales and associated measures against peers to track and guide Divisional sales performance.

AD-hoc financial studies as and when required.

Calculate, measuring and reporting on product, brand, category and customer profitability,

Requirements:

Educational Qualification

Matric

B.Com (Acc) or CIMA Qualification

Knowledge and Experience:

Have 5 years working experience as Management Accountant, preferably in FMCG environment,

Be computer literate, have good working knowledge of MS Office and advanced Excel skills.

Knowledge of Qlikview would be an added advantage

Skills & Competencies:

Have an understanding of the financial impact of transaction on the business and its customers.

Commercial awareness with an interest in business and an understanding of how an organization works and manages resources;

A high level of numeracy;

The ability to explain complex financial information in a clear way;

Professionalism and commitment

Excellent oral and written communication skills;

IT proficiency;

Strong interpersonal and teamwork skills, with the ability to work with colleagues at all levels including non-finance members of staff;

A lively and enquiring mind with a logical approach to work, combined with analytical and problem-solving skills;

Have the ability to work under pressure and to meet stringent deadlines

Organised & structured ways of working

Desired Skills:

CIMA

Advanced Excel

Qlikview

Numeracy

communication skills.

Teamwork

Problem Solving

Organised

Business Accounting

Accounting management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Cost & Management Accounting

Learn more/Apply for this position