Apr 20, 2021

Our client, a national company seeks a Senior Recruitment Specialist to join their team, based in Umhlanga. The successful incumbent must have min 3 years Full Function Recruitment experience within an external Recruitment concern.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • New Business Development via networking and cold calling.
  • Client consulting / visiting
  • Contract and permanent recruitment / placement
  • Screening of CV’S and matching appropriate CV’s to job specifications
  • Managing advert responses
  • Interviewing candidates telephonically and face to face.
  • Advertising vacancies on career portals and social media websites.
  • Headhunting of candidates.
  • Conducting employment and reference checks.
  • Invoicing
  • Providing excellent service to both clients and candidates.
  • Weekly reporting on activities and forecasts.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Degree or diploma advantageous
  • Solid track record in the Industry – min 3 years Full Function Recruitment experience within an external Recruitment concern
  • Strong Sales and New Business Development skills
  • Must be able to close deals successfully
  • Must have worked to individual targets and achieved / exceeded them consistently
  • Stable track record with proof of previous billings
  • Own vehicle and valid driver’s license essential
  • In depth knowledge of career portals and use thereof

Personal Attributes:

  • Extrovert / dynamic personality
  • Target and commission driven
  • Hungry for success
  • Driven, disciplined and focused
  • High energy levels
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Excellent work ethic
  • Strong customer servicing skills

