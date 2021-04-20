Our client, a national company seeks a Senior Recruitment Specialist to join their team, based in Umhlanga. The successful incumbent must have min 3 years Full Function Recruitment experience within an external Recruitment concern.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- New Business Development via networking and cold calling.
- Client consulting / visiting
- Contract and permanent recruitment / placement
- Screening of CV’S and matching appropriate CV’s to job specifications
- Managing advert responses
- Interviewing candidates telephonically and face to face.
- Advertising vacancies on career portals and social media websites.
- Headhunting of candidates.
- Conducting employment and reference checks.
- Invoicing
- Providing excellent service to both clients and candidates.
- Weekly reporting on activities and forecasts.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Degree or diploma advantageous
- Solid track record in the Industry – min 3 years Full Function Recruitment experience within an external Recruitment concern
- Strong Sales and New Business Development skills
- Must be able to close deals successfully
- Must have worked to individual targets and achieved / exceeded them consistently
- Stable track record with proof of previous billings
- Own vehicle and valid driver’s license essential
- In depth knowledge of career portals and use thereof
Personal Attributes:
- Extrovert / dynamic personality
- Target and commission driven
- Hungry for success
- Driven, disciplined and focused
- High energy levels
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent work ethic
- Strong customer servicing skills
Please email suitable CV’s to [Email Address Removed].
If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Recruitment
- Recruiting
- Consulting Recruitment
- Candidate Screening
- Closing Deals
- Telephone interviewing
- Professional Networking
- Active Sourcing
- headhunting
- Cold Calling
- New Business Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
- 2 to 5 years Staff Recruitment / Selection
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree