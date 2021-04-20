Senior Recruitment Specialist

Our client, a national company seeks a Senior Recruitment Specialist to join their team, based in Umhlanga. The successful incumbent must have min 3 years Full Function Recruitment experience within an external Recruitment concern.

Duties and Responsibilities:

New Business Development via networking and cold calling.

Client consulting / visiting

Contract and permanent recruitment / placement

Screening of CV’S and matching appropriate CV’s to job specifications

Managing advert responses

Interviewing candidates telephonically and face to face.

Advertising vacancies on career portals and social media websites.

Headhunting of candidates.

Conducting employment and reference checks.

Invoicing

Providing excellent service to both clients and candidates.

Weekly reporting on activities and forecasts.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

Degree or diploma advantageous

Solid track record in the Industry – min 3 years Full Function Recruitment experience within an external Recruitment concern

Strong Sales and New Business Development skills

Must be able to close deals successfully

Must have worked to individual targets and achieved / exceeded them consistently

Stable track record with proof of previous billings

Own vehicle and valid driver’s license essential

In depth knowledge of career portals and use thereof

Personal Attributes:

Extrovert / dynamic personality

Target and commission driven

Hungry for success

Driven, disciplined and focused

High energy levels

Excellent communication skills

Excellent work ethic

Strong customer servicing skills

