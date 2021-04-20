Senior Software Developer

An exciting opportunity for growth. The successful candidate will function as the senior developer and Architect.

Responsibilities:

– Align and build capabilities and services inline with strategic projects and architecture

– Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current architecture to utilize micro services.

– Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development team.

– Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.

– Display a customer service approach to the users

– Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.

– Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.

– Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.

– Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements.

Minimum requirements:

– A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering

– Expert C# development experience

– Strong Angular. Bootstrap experience

– Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development

– Kubernetes/Docker experience

– Agile / Scrum experience

– Expert understanding of the software development process

– Experience in CRM and client portal solutions

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular

Bootstrap

SQL

HTML

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

a JSE listed organisation that continually delivers excellent results and growth that exceed all competitors in the market.

Learn more/Apply for this position