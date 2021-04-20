Senior Software Developer

An exciting opportunity for growth. The successful candidate will function as the senior developer and Architect.
Responsibilities:
– Align and build capabilities and services inline with strategic projects and architecture
– Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current architecture to utilize micro services.
– Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development team.
– Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.
– Display a customer service approach to the users
– Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.
– Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.
– Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.
– Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements.
Minimum requirements:
– A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering
– Expert C# development experience
– Strong Angular. Bootstrap experience
– Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development
– Kubernetes/Docker experience
– Agile / Scrum experience
– Expert understanding of the software development process
– Experience in CRM and client portal solutions
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Angular
- Bootstrap
- SQL
- HTML
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
a JSE listed organisation that continually delivers excellent results and growth that exceed all competitors in the market.