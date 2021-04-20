Senior Specialist: Risk Product at Liberty Group Limited

At Liberty, we employ more than 6 000 people across 7 businesses in 18 African countries. Every day, our employees grow their knowledge by working with diverse groups of people who specialise in a wide range of skills across insurance, asset management, investment and health products. We continually seek to engage, develop, recognise and reward the people who make our business great.

Purpose

To provide specialist advice and support in area of specialisation enabling the effective implementation of risk product analytics frameworks. The successful candidate should be dynamic,energetic, have a passion for innovation and be capable of designing, implementing and driving changewithin the Retail Risk Product Business and Liberty overall.

Minimum Experience

Minimum of 5 years experience within Life Insurance working on Risk Product Development.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Actuarial Science.

Progression through F100s exams is critical.

Qualified Actuary will be an advantage in this role.

Critical Job

The following aspects are non-negotiable for this role:

Pricing experience within the Retail Risk Product Management space;

Risk Product Management and Development experience in Long Term Insurance.

Outputs

Process

Coordinate investigations in order to establish and verify facts that leads to the identification and reduction of business risks.

Identify, guide and ensure the effective utilisation of data models, analytics and mining tools, enabling extended data extraction, analysis and reporting.

Keep abreast of changes and new legislation and developments within industries that may affect area of specialisation.

Constantly develops and improves the quality and quantity of product specific business insights by refining and enhancing data integrity and applicability in a way that adds value to business.

Conduct root cause analysis and develop deep knowledge and insight into product area in order to provide specialist advice and influence decision making.

Understands key business risks, drivers, constraints of current systems and processes and provides specialist advice to business that enables product and process enhancements.

Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and work outputs, continuously recommending improvements.

Proactively identify area of specialisation related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience.

Customer

Provide specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency.

Learning and Growth

Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

Comply to risk and governance policies, implement and provide subject matter input to the development of related processes, applicable to the area of specialisation.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Research and Information Gathering (Intermediate)

Product and/or Service Knowledge (Proficient)

Modelling (Intermediate)

Insurance products and services (Proficient)

Behavioural Competencies

Stakeholder Engagement and Management (Proficient)

Professional/Technical learning (Intermediate)

Analytical Thinking (Proficient)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Intermediate)

Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate)

We put our knowledge and insight acquired over the past 60 years, to serving a pan-African market of the future. Liberty has received its eighth certification as a Top Employer from the Top Employers Institute. See details here link

