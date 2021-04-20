Service Desk Team Leader

An exciting opportunity exists at one of our clients for the position Service Desk Team Leader

Job role description:

The provision of proactive management of a 24×7 Service Desk Team. The role will take an influential lead in managing change and the implementation/development of an end-to-end ‘total’ Incident Management process, based on ITIL concepts. The position will ensure an effective approach to the management of all day-to-day Service Desk activities and escalations, actively working with both the Client management team and various operational teams, assisting in the continual ongoing review and improvements for all services provided.

The requirement is for a 24×7 operation. Individuals will work on a rotational, staggered shift pattern.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead a Services Desk Team consisting of between 12 & +- 15 team members

Enforcement of ITIL conformant processes to ensure both effective and efficient utilisation of assigned resource and interactive interface with all operation support providers.

Proactive management of the Service Desk Team, taking an influential lead in managing change and the implementation/development of an end-to-end ‘total’ Ticket Management process.

Continually re-develop Service Desk processes according to ITIL best practices.

Adhere to and maintain formal procedures for consistency and increased productivity.

Implement methodologies to improve first time resolution, manage customer perceptions, and build strong internal relationships.

Working within the existing technology, identify ongoing training and other resources to maximize Service

Desk Team effectiveness.

Build a qualified Service Desk team through innovative hiring and training techniques.

Implement effective staffing and scheduling models for guaranteed coverage at the lowest possible costs.

Develop a customer care philosophy that ensures customer satisfaction.

Analyse Service Desk performance through various statistical and reporting methods.

Market the image of the Service Desk Team as a support group ‘showcase’ that advances the IT vision and strategy.

Effectively manage all day-to-day Service Desk team activities and escalations.

To work closely with Client Management Team and assist in ongoing review and improvements within performance parameters, for all services provided by the Service Desk.

Effective management of all tickets logged within the Service Desk.

Management of 3rd party Vendors and key client business partner relationships, ensuring contracted services are consistently achieved and improved.

Provide an effective communication point and reference on all business impacting problems or significant disruptive issues, to ensure succinct and timely resolution whilst protecting the company and the Client business.

To ensure ‘client validated’ adherence to the Service Level Agreement and associated Performance measurements and indicators.

Manage the configuration and change management processes, ensuring comprehensive information about all supported components are contained within the Change Management Database.

Develop processes and procedures to increase effectiveness and quality of Service Desk, services provision,

and to develop proactive ongoing improvement initiatives.

To review and present, as required, periodic performance reports related to the Service Desk and resources.

To represent the clients’ interests within the company internally.

Owner of client complaints as described in the company’s quality system.

Chair and/or actively participate in scheduled or reactive meetings, presentations at all levels of management.

Overall responsibility for the management and development of the Service Desk personnel and achievement of team objectives.

Responsible for recruitment, soft skills coaching, training and retention of the department.

Active Quality management (both tickets and voice)

To manage and be responsible for all related policies and processes including and in addition to;

SD Policy

SD Performance Measurements

SD Procedures

SD Version/Change Control Standard

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS:

Experienced within the ITIL Service Desk

Positive and adaptable attitude, pleasant and friendly.

Strong organizational and communication skills.

Demonstrate knowledge and proficiency in working within an ITIL conformant Service Desk Environment, showing intimate knowledge of effective business process mapping and design.

Good personal presentation.

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels, both written and verbal.

Ability to perform well under pressure.

Wants to ensure delighted customers, above and beyond the call of duty.

Has intimate knowledge of implementing a Service Desk.

Works accurately and with eye for detail.

Handles in the best interest of both customer and company.

Is willing to build a long-term relationship with the customer (not a “job-hopper”).

Ability to facilitate multi-departmental functions, to achieve necessary success.

Ability to compile and analyse data.

Willingness to be a member of a dedicated team showing eagerness to drive forward.

Demonstrate knowledge and proficiency in working within a Service Desk Environment

QUALIFICATIONS:

Senior Certificate

Degree or Diploma in IT or similar is preferred

ITIL V3 or V4 Certification

Minimum of 3 years of hands-on experience in a Technical Service Desk environment

Minimum of 2-years’ experience in a Team Leader position

Has worked in the IT outsourcing environment before with proven leadership skills

Experience in Service Desk methodologies & ITMS tools

Shift work is compulsory as well as standby duties when required

