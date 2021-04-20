Software Developer

We are inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for the Software Developer role, based in Newton Park, Port Elizabeth.

Our client is the Accounting Software industry seeks to employ a qualified and experienced Software Developer to join their vibrant and collaborative office in Port Elizabeth.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Responsible for designing, implementing, and managing software programs.

Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and develop modifications.

Writing efficient code.

Responsible for ensuring quality assurance.

Maintaining and upgrading existing systems.

Training users and supervising development team.

Liaising with customers in order to determine needs and provide excellent customer service.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Tertiary qualification in the field of Information Technology (Software Development) is compulsory.

WORK EXPERIENCE:

At least 2-3 years Software Development experience.

Working experience on SQL, C#, UML, ASP.net

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Computer literacy essential (Word, Excel, E-mail, Access).

Quality orientated with attention to detail.

Ability to work under pressure and as an integral team member.

Excellent communication skills and ability to provide superb customer service.

REF Code: SD

Location: Port Elizabeth

Profile: Information Technology

Career level: Intermediate (2-3 years)

Employment: Permanent

EE / Non-EE: On merit

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience

Working Hours: Monday to Thursday (08h00 – 16h30) and Friday (08h00 – 16h00)

CLICK on the APPLY FOR JOB button to email your detailed, updated CV to Kirsty Geyser Include in Subject Line: REF Code SD Furthermore, attach copies of your ID, Matric Certificate and Academic results – without these your application is INCOMPLETE and may not be considered.

