We are inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for the Software Developer role, based in Newton Park, Port Elizabeth.
Our client is the Accounting Software industry seeks to employ a qualified and experienced Software Developer to join their vibrant and collaborative office in Port Elizabeth.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Responsible for designing, implementing, and managing software programs.
- Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and develop modifications.
- Writing efficient code.
- Responsible for ensuring quality assurance.
- Maintaining and upgrading existing systems.
- Training users and supervising development team.
- Liaising with customers in order to determine needs and provide excellent customer service.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Tertiary qualification in the field of Information Technology (Software Development) is compulsory.
WORK EXPERIENCE:
- At least 2-3 years Software Development experience.
- Working experience on SQL, C#, UML, ASP.net
OTHER REQUIREMENTS:
- Computer literacy essential (Word, Excel, E-mail, Access).
- Quality orientated with attention to detail.
- Ability to work under pressure and as an integral team member.
- Excellent communication skills and ability to provide superb customer service.
REF Code: SD
Location: Port Elizabeth
Profile: Information Technology
Career level: Intermediate (2-3 years)
Employment: Permanent
EE / Non-EE: On merit
Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience
Working Hours: Monday to Thursday (08h00 – 16h30) and Friday (08h00 – 16h00)
CLICK on the APPLY FOR JOB button to email your detailed, updated CV to Kirsty Geyser Include in Subject Line: REF Code SD Furthermore, attach copies of your ID, Matric Certificate and Academic results – without these your application is INCOMPLETE and may not be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Asp.Net
- C#
- UML
- SQL
- IT