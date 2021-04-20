Software Engineering Manager

Join a people – orientated , fintech Company who are leaders in their field !

The purpose of this role is to foster a culture of creativity and contribute to organisational innovation.

Key Accountabilities

People

• Evaluate performance of team and individuals to help manage their professional development.

• Train and develop and be a soundboard for staff to lean on and learn from

• Embed a high performing culture of fail fast.

Software Implementation

• Evaluate and assess the impact of potential changes to ensure the stability of the Online platforms

• Ensure that software changes are implemented efficiently, effectively and on time to meet the expectations of stakeholders.

• Ensure the optimal maintenance of engineering operating budgets.

• Ensure that projects budgets and costs are aligned and capitalised where appropriate.

Engineering

• Develop the engineering roadmap for architectures and software changes that need to be applied.

• Ensure the ongoing advancement of software craftsmanship in order to improve the code quality and

increase velocity output.

• Ensure compliance with engineering industry standards to safeguard and build compliant software services.

• Establish, design and implement Ways of Work (WoW) that ensure consistent, high quality delivery by the engineering teams.

• Ensure that a high standard of QA testing is maintained.

Technical Operations

• Ensure our platforms are maintained, stable, secure and scalable to meet the objectives of the organisation.

• Maximize the predictability, efficiency, security, and maintainability of technical operational management

Required Leadership Behaviours

• Collaborate – You create synergies that result in outcomes that utilise the collective intelligence of the team.

• Adaptable – You embrace change thoughtfully and take people along on the journey.

• Decisive – You make the best possible decision with the available information, at the right time, even if it’s not popular.

• Execute – You are trusted to deliver on time, at an exceptional level based on the strategic business

objectives.

• Communicate – You interact in a way that ensures shared understanding, alignment and teamwork.

Critical Skills & Experience

Essential

• A senior level software engineer with strong and successful technical lead experience

• Experience of leading a team of engineers.

• Advanced level (knowledge and experience) of programming languages and methodologies

• Expert Experience in C#, ASP.NET MVC, JavaScript frameworks, Unit Testing, Messaging, SOA, Agile

Methodologies

• Experience with RESTful design and microservices and Docker containers

• Experience with proprietary cloud technologies such as EKS, Lambda functions, SQS and RDS

• Experience with AngularJS, SQL Server, NoSQL, ORM (NHibernate/EF), nUnit, , MSMQ, NserviceBus

(preferred), Autofac, Continuous Integration, PowerShell, msbuild, git

• Advanced level of understanding of Angular and Typescript

Desirable

• Experience of managing, directing and motivating staff to deliver projects with stretching scope and

objectives.

• Highly numerate and literate, with the ability to produce top quality written specifications and strategy

and implementation communication.

• Proactive and highly organised, with strong time management and planning skills

• Able to meet tight deadlines and remain calm under pressure.

• Experience at advising key stakeholders at senior and board level.

For more information and to apply for this role, please send your updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident

days leave and more!

Learn more/Apply for this position