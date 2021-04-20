Software Engineering Manager

Join a people – orientated , fintech Company who are leaders in their field !
The purpose of this role is to foster a culture of creativity and contribute to organisational innovation.
Key Accountabilities
People
• Evaluate performance of team and individuals to help manage their professional development.
• Train and develop and be a soundboard for staff to lean on and learn from
• Embed a high performing culture of fail fast.
Software Implementation
• Evaluate and assess the impact of potential changes to ensure the stability of the Online platforms
• Ensure that software changes are implemented efficiently, effectively and on time to meet the expectations of stakeholders.
• Ensure the optimal maintenance of engineering operating budgets.
• Ensure that projects budgets and costs are aligned and capitalised where appropriate.
Engineering
• Develop the engineering roadmap for architectures and software changes that need to be applied.
• Ensure the ongoing advancement of software craftsmanship in order to improve the code quality and
increase velocity output.
• Ensure compliance with engineering industry standards to safeguard and build compliant software services.
• Establish, design and implement Ways of Work (WoW) that ensure consistent, high quality delivery by the engineering teams.
• Ensure that a high standard of QA testing is maintained.
Technical Operations
• Ensure our platforms are maintained, stable, secure and scalable to meet the objectives of the organisation.
• Maximize the predictability, efficiency, security, and maintainability of technical operational management
Required Leadership Behaviours
• Collaborate – You create synergies that result in outcomes that utilise the collective intelligence of the team.
• Adaptable – You embrace change thoughtfully and take people along on the journey.
• Decisive – You make the best possible decision with the available information, at the right time, even if it’s not popular.
• Execute – You are trusted to deliver on time, at an exceptional level based on the strategic business
objectives.
• Communicate – You interact in a way that ensures shared understanding, alignment and teamwork.
Critical Skills & Experience
Essential
• A senior level software engineer with strong and successful technical lead experience
• Experience of leading a team of engineers.
• Advanced level (knowledge and experience) of programming languages and methodologies
• Expert Experience in C#, ASP.NET MVC, JavaScript frameworks, Unit Testing, Messaging, SOA, Agile
Methodologies
• Experience with RESTful design and microservices and Docker containers
• Experience with proprietary cloud technologies such as EKS, Lambda functions, SQS and RDS
• Experience with AngularJS, SQL Server, NoSQL, ORM (NHibernate/EF), nUnit, , MSMQ, NserviceBus
(preferred), Autofac, Continuous Integration, PowerShell, msbuild, git
• Advanced level of understanding of Angular and Typescript
Desirable
• Experience of managing, directing and motivating staff to deliver projects with stretching scope and
objectives.
• Highly numerate and literate, with the ability to produce top quality written specifications and strategy
and implementation communication.
• Proactive and highly organised, with strong time management and planning skills
• Able to meet tight deadlines and remain calm under pressure.
• Experience at advising key stakeholders at senior and board level.
