Sourcing Manager

Please note this is role is not based in South Africa so only candidates willing to relocate within Africa should apply

End to end sourcing of products for operational purposes

Responsible for availability of products to support the entire operational function

Strategic sourcing management and forecasting and management of lead times

Policies and compliance and quality management

Supplier management

Contract management

Global sourcing experience

Lead and development of the sourcing team

Budgeting and cost control

B Com degree essential coupled with 10 years purchasing /strategic sourcing experience

5 of which must be at a managerial level

Industry experience: Engineering, mining, capital equipment

Desired Skills:

Strategic supply management in a highly techncial environment

Supplier Relationships

Commodity management

Buying Management

International procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Global leader

