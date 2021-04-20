Sourcing Manager

Please note this is role is not based in South Africa so only candidates willing to relocate within Africa should apply
End to end sourcing of products for operational purposes
Responsible for availability of products to support the entire operational function
Strategic sourcing management and forecasting and management of lead times
Policies and compliance and quality management
Supplier management
Contract management
Global sourcing experience
Lead and development of the sourcing team
Budgeting and cost control
B Com degree essential coupled with 10 years purchasing /strategic sourcing experience
5 of which must be at a managerial level
Industry experience: Engineering, mining, capital equipment
Desired Skills:
- Strategic supply management in a highly techncial environment
- Supplier Relationships
- Commodity management
- Buying Management
- International procurement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Global leader