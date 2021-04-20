Specialist: Broker Consultant at Liberty Group Limited

At Liberty, we employ more than 6 000 people across 7 businesses in 18 African countries. Every day, our employees grow their knowledge by working with diverse groups of people who specialise in a wide range of skills across insurance, asset management, investment and health products. We continually seek to engage, develop, recognise and reward the people who make our business great.

Purpose

To provide advice & support to brokers & IFA’s that engenders their trust & support in selling Liberty business to their clients. Develop, maintain & grow business relationships to increase market share through execution of defined sales objectives.

Minimum Experience

2 – 3 years experience in a similar environment

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelors Degree and Professional Qualifications [Level TBA: Pre-2009 was L5] in Finance Economics and Accounting

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

Provide specialist advice and support in area of accountability to ensure that identified solutions and recommendations are appropriate and effective.

Ensure business retention through the application of various sales techniques such as rate negotiations, product comparisons and changing perceptions.

Provide product training in order to ensure the transfer of product knowledge, enabling appropriate recommendations to clients.

Ensures that underwriting practice and rules are fully understood and appreciated.

Resolves any new business and servicing obstacles and blockages to increase Broker/IFA satisfaction and positively influence service perception.

Accountable for the execution of specialised work including the improvement of quality, standards and outputs within defined work routines and operating procedures.

Proactively solves problems, determines root-cause and applies solutions in line with guidelines and providing the necessary information to solve problems related to area of specialisation.

Plan for own task execution and advises on improvements related to area of specialisation.

Customer

Provide sound consulting services and recommendations based on customer needs, current information and trends.

Informs, educates and up skill partners in sales and relationship mngt capabilities across the range of SBFC, products and services to ensure customers retention and increased sales revenue and growth.

Provides a basic competitor analysis that enables a better understanding of relative product value, features, advantages and benefits across the range of SBFC products.

Provides opportunity plans and insights to advisory partners on existing and new marketing opportunities across the range of SBFC products within and outside of existing client base.

Develops basic insights into client needs and solutions that enables trust and confidence in continued and productive direct support interactions with advisory partners.

Ensure own understanding and adherence to customer service delivery and Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles to provide specialist support and guidance.

Finance

Adhere to specified standards, policies and procedures to prevent potential losses/wastage related to the area of specialisation.

Learning and Growth

Interact proactively with others for the purpose of continuous knowledge sharing; and integration of own new knowledge.

Contribute positively to own area-specific knowledge improvement associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

Comply to set governance and compliance procedures and processes related to an area of work and continuously identify, rectify and escalate risks where necessary.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Customer Understanding (Intermediate)

Sales life cycle management (Intermediate)

Research and Information Gathering (Basic)

Insurance principles and practice (Intermediate)

Reporting and Interpretation (Basic)

Developing sales (Intermediate)

Customer Advice (Technical) (Basic)

Insurance products and services (Intermediate)

Behavioural Competencies

Persuading and Influencing (Basic)

Professional/Technical learning (Basic)

Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking (Basic)

Interpersonal Effectiveness (Basic)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Basic)

Teamwork and Cooperation (Basic)

Communicating with Impact (Basic)

Relationship Management and Networking (Basic)

Customer Orientation (Basic)

We put our knowledge and insight acquired over the past 60 years, to serving a pan-African market of the future. Liberty has received its eighth certification as a Top Employer from the Top Employers Institute. See details here link

Learn more/Apply for this position