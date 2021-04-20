Splunk Data Ingest Engineer – Menlyn/ Home – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Splendid chance to break innovative development boundaries in an environment that is building for the future!

Get involved with a team responsible for creating a scalable and reliable data platform for investigating, monitoring, analysing, and acting on real-time data. They are looking for a Splunk Data Ingest Engineer who is a self-starter and does not mind getting their hands dirty

If using cutting edge technologies and taking your career to the next level is what you’re looking for, START READING NOW!!

The opportunity requires a minimum of 6+ years and the tech stack includes:

6+ years commercial experience

Cribl

SPL

Python

Splunk

Linux

Reference Number for this position is GZ52779 which is a long-term contract position based in Menlyn offering a contract rate of R480 to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

