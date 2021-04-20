SQL DBA

There is an exciting opportunity available in Cape Town for a SQL DBA; If you’re ready and hungry for a new challenge, please have a look below, and if it’s up your alley, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town

Level: High Intermediate – Senior

Initial Contract Position

We are looking for someone who knows and understands what is required of a SQL DBA

Experience with SQL Server 2008 – 2017

Strong performance tuning and optimisation experience

Restores, Disaster Recovery

High Availability

Migration experience (including Cloud migration ideally)

Stress Testing experience

Automation

Documentation

