SQL DBA

Apr 20, 2021

There is an exciting opportunity available in Cape Town for a SQL DBA; If you’re ready and hungry for a new challenge, please have a look below, and if it’s up your alley, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town

Level: High Intermediate – Senior

Initial Contract Position

  • We are looking for someone who knows and understands what is required of a SQL DBA
  • Experience with SQL Server 2008 – 2017
  • Strong performance tuning and optimisation experience
  • Restores, Disaster Recovery
  • High Availability
  • Migration experience (including Cloud migration ideally)
  • Stress Testing experience
  • Automation
  • Documentation

