Student Recruitment Manager

The Position

Our client a leading Private Higher Education Institute is seeking a Student Recruitment Manager.

The primary purpose of the role is to lead and coordinate the national student recruitment function and supporting processes for the Institute. The Student Recruitment Manager takes full accountability for the achievement of targeted contact, distance learning and distance learning online student enrolments. Additionally, the Student Recruitment Manager will develop and coordinate student recruitment action plans for the various Schools, and report on the execution of these and address deviations.

Responsibilities

Lead the development of a national student recruitment strategy and supporting action plan, including school-based action plans

Ensure that the staffing of the recruitment function meets agreed standards

Develop processes, procedures and supporting material to support the execution of Student Recruitment plans

Supervise, support, and track the execution of the Institute’s recruitment plans against specific enrolment and recruitment performance targets and metrics (modules/sales/revenue) and report thereon

Functionally lead, motivate, and professionally develop the Institute’s Student Recruitment function staff

Manage and report against the annual recruitment budget

Education & Experience Requirements

A relevant Bachelor’s degree

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Student Recruitment function at a Private Higher Education environment, preferably in a multi-faculty environment

Knowledge and understanding of the Private Higher Education landscape in South Africa

Demonstrable work experience in student recruitment strategy and planning

Desired Behavioural Competencies

Collaboration

Leadership

Planning

Management

Analysis

Problem solving

Communication

Creativity and Innovation

Desired Skills:

Student Recruitment

Reporting

Budgeting

Staff Management

Meeting targets

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading Private Higher Education Institute

Learn more/Apply for this position