The Position
Our client a leading Private Higher Education Institute is seeking a Student Recruitment Manager.
The primary purpose of the role is to lead and coordinate the national student recruitment function and supporting processes for the Institute. The Student Recruitment Manager takes full accountability for the achievement of targeted contact, distance learning and distance learning online student enrolments. Additionally, the Student Recruitment Manager will develop and coordinate student recruitment action plans for the various Schools, and report on the execution of these and address deviations.
Responsibilities
- Lead the development of a national student recruitment strategy and supporting action plan, including school-based action plans
- Ensure that the staffing of the recruitment function meets agreed standards
- Develop processes, procedures and supporting material to support the execution of Student Recruitment plans
- Supervise, support, and track the execution of the Institute’s recruitment plans against specific enrolment and recruitment performance targets and metrics (modules/sales/revenue) and report thereon
- Functionally lead, motivate, and professionally develop the Institute’s Student Recruitment function staff
- Manage and report against the annual recruitment budget
Education & Experience Requirements
- A relevant Bachelor’s degree
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Student Recruitment function at a Private Higher Education environment, preferably in a multi-faculty environment
- Knowledge and understanding of the Private Higher Education landscape in South Africa
- Demonstrable work experience in student recruitment strategy and planning
Desired Behavioural Competencies
- Collaboration
- Leadership
- Planning
- Management
- Analysis
- Problem solving
- Communication
- Creativity and Innovation
Desired Skills:
- Student Recruitment
- Reporting
- Budgeting
- Staff Management
- Meeting targets
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading Private Higher Education Institute