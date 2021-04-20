Supply Chain Manager

A well-established engineering company based on the East Rand requires the above to design, develop and implement the procurement, warehouse, distribution and logistics of the company. This includes the measurement of effectiveness of operations; development of process and procedures; implementation of required standards and controls.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Degree in Business Management or Supply Chain Management is essential.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar position preferably within an engineering industry.

Understanding of business principals, practices and procedures.

Knowledge of commodity markets and price trends.

Sound knowledge of accounting practices as applied to procurement procedures.

Excellent communication and presentational skills are essential.

Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Ability to work under pressure.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Budgeting and financial planning for all supply chain functions.

Capacity planning.

Management of quality management system, QIR, CAR and PAR.

Assessing future needs for new products and technologies.

Identification and qualification of suppliers.

Development and implementation of supply chain strategies to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Production planning and Inventory management of ERP to ensure on time delivery.

Management of material costs.

Developing necessary quality and supplier control procedures and associate documentation.

Following procedures and processes dedicated by ISO processes and the company’s procedures.

Warehouse management – people, processes, systems and performance.

Materials planning and inventory management to meet production requirements.

Obsolete and slow stock management systems and implementation.

Liaising with sales, customer support and service departments for the delivery of goods.

Developing a flexible and responsive planning team, together with flexible and responsive planning processes.

Training, developing and mentoring of staff.

Actively participate in Operations meetings.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

