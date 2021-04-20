Support Consultant

Apr 20, 2021

The implementation of the above applications requires the following skillsets:
1) Support Services for the product deployments:

  • Understanding and experience of service desk concepts such as Service Level Agreements and Incident and Problem Management within an ITIL framework.
  • Experience with Service Desk tools such as Atlassian and Jira Support.
  • Product Knowledge:
  • Acting in the role of “Super User” to assist and advise on set-up and use of the products.
  • Resolving configuration challenges.
  • Perform diagnostics and root cause analysis in order to categorize and assign tickets.
  • Technical Knowledge
  • Experience installing and supporting applications on Microsoft Windows and Linux operating systems.
  • Java Scripting advantageous

2) Implementation and Architecture Requirements
In addition to providing support of the products the Support Agent will need to have some exposure to the following technologies:

  • Kubernetes
  • MongoDB
  • Kafka and Zookeeper
  • RabbitMQ
  • IBM MQ

3) Training & Enablement

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Support
  • Linux
  • MS Windows

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

