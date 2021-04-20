Support Consultant

The implementation of the above applications requires the following skillsets:

1) Support Services for the product deployments:

Understanding and experience of service desk concepts such as Service Level Agreements and Incident and Problem Management within an ITIL framework.

Experience with Service Desk tools such as Atlassian and Jira Support.

Product Knowledge:

Acting in the role of “Super User” to assist and advise on set-up and use of the products.

Resolving configuration challenges.

Perform diagnostics and root cause analysis in order to categorize and assign tickets.

Technical Knowledge

Experience installing and supporting applications on Microsoft Windows and Linux operating systems.

Java Scripting advantageous

2) Implementation and Architecture Requirements

In addition to providing support of the products the Support Agent will need to have some exposure to the following technologies:

Kubernetes

MongoDB

Kafka and Zookeeper

RabbitMQ

IBM MQ

3) Training & Enablement

Desired Skills:

Technical Support

Linux

MS Windows

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

