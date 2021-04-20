Support Consultant

The implementation of the above applications requires the following skillsets:
1) Support Services for the product deployments:
- Understanding and experience of service desk concepts such as Service Level Agreements and Incident and Problem Management within an ITIL framework.
- Experience with Service Desk tools such as Atlassian and Jira Support.
- Product Knowledge:
- Acting in the role of “Super User” to assist and advise on set-up and use of the products.
- Resolving configuration challenges.
- Perform diagnostics and root cause analysis in order to categorize and assign tickets.
- Technical Knowledge
- Experience installing and supporting applications on Microsoft Windows and Linux operating systems.
- Java Scripting advantageous
2) Implementation and Architecture Requirements
In addition to providing support of the products the Support Agent will need to have some exposure to the following technologies:
- Kubernetes
- MongoDB
- Kafka and Zookeeper
- RabbitMQ
- IBM MQ
3) Training & Enablement
Desired Skills:
- Technical Support
- Linux
- MS Windows
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma