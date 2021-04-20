Systems Analyst

We are currently looking for skilled Systems Analyst with experience in International payments using SWIFT. This is a permanent position for one of the leading banks in South Africa.

Must have experience with cross border payment products (Outwards intl/cross border payments, SWIFT) and its settlement process.

Must have experience documenting business and technical requirements

UML will be a highly advantageous

Desired Skills:

SWIFT

International Payments

Cross boarder Payments

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

One of the the top 5 banks in South Africa based in Johannesburg

Learn more/Apply for this position