We are currently looking for skilled Systems Analyst with experience in International payments using SWIFT. This is a permanent position for one of the leading banks in South Africa.
Must have experience with cross border payment products (Outwards intl/cross border payments, SWIFT) and its settlement process.
Must have experience documenting business and technical requirements
UML will be a highly advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SWIFT
- International Payments
- Cross boarder Payments
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
One of the the top 5 banks in South Africa based in Johannesburg