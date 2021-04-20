Team Leader: Call Centre (Nightshift) at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:

TEAM LEADER: CALL CENTRE – NIGHTSHIFT

CORE PURPOSEThe core purpose of this role is to provide a supporting and supervising function to call centre agents and call centre operations for the night shift period. This includes but not limited to – call queue monitoring, shift task distribution and management, student escalation handling and end of shift reporting.

CORE FUNCTIONS

Improve night shift call centre operations by:

Â§ Managing service levels by ensuring 80% of calls are answered within 20 secondsÂ§ Manage helpdesk tickets by ensuring required amount of tickets are resolved per shiftÂ§ Manage chat messaging platform by ensuring that first response times and chat resolution rates are in line with departmental expectationsÂ§ To ensure all scheduled staff are logged in at required times and address all system issuesÂ§ Distribute tasks between the teamÂ§ Hold daily shift meetings with teamÂ§ Listen to live calls to ensure and monitor complianceÂ§ Monitor live chats and intervene where necessaryÂ§ Develop personal development plans for teamÂ§ Initiate new projects to improve performance and daily operationsÂ§ Investigating and resolving escalated queries and complaints, as well as follow-ups emanating from the customer satisfaction surveys, in accordance with the relevant SOP and Student Services Query Resolution Guide. Â§ Promoting a continuously improving culture of teamwork and student centricity within the Call Centre and across the student Service Department. Â§ Identifying and undertaking training interventions for the Student Service Night Shift Call Centre unit in consultation with the Call Centre Manager to improve on the quality of student interactions

Reporting:Â§ Develop in-depth knowledge of all reporting platformsÂ§ Pull and compile daily and monthly reports according to requirements from Call Centre ManagerÂ§ Send daily end of shift performance reports to Call Centre ManagerÂ§ Have daily updates with team on previous daysâ€™ performanceÂ§ Identify trends and patterns and communicate these to Call Centre ManagerÂ§ Hold monthly performance and employee engagement reviews with consultants

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelorâ€™s Degree or Equivalent (preferably management or social science)

EXPERIENCE

Minimum 3 yearsâ€™ customer service related experience in a higher education tertiary institution

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Â§ Call centre knowledge. Â§ Project management skills. Â§ Research skills. Â§ Organisational and coordination skills. Â§ Data analysis and interpretation skills. Â§ Advanced working knowledge of technology tools such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook. Integral knowledge of the higher education framework.

GENERALÂ§ Must be able to work overtime when necessary.

Learn more/Apply for this position