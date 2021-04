Team Leader: Call Centre (Nightshift) at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:

TEAM LEADER: CALL CENTRE – NIGHTSHIFT

CORE PURPOSEThe core purpose of this role is to provide a supporting and supervising function to call centre agents and call centre operations for the night shift period. This includes but not limited to – call queue monitoring, shift task distribution and management, student escalation handling and end of shift reporting.

CORE FUNCTIONS

Improve night shift call centre operations by:

§ Managing service levels by ensuring 80% of calls are answered within 20 seconds§ Manage helpdesk tickets by ensuring required amount of tickets are resolved per shift§ Manage chat messaging platform by ensuring that first response times and chat resolution rates are in line with departmental expectations§ To ensure all scheduled staff are logged in at required times and address all system issues§ Distribute tasks between the team§ Hold daily shift meetings with team§ Listen to live calls to ensure and monitor compliance§ Monitor live chats and intervene where necessary§ Develop personal development plans for team§ Initiate new projects to improve performance and daily operations§ Investigating and resolving escalated queries and complaints, as well as follow-ups emanating from the customer satisfaction surveys, in accordance with the relevant SOP and Student Services Query Resolution Guide. § Promoting a continuously improving culture of teamwork and student centricity within the Call Centre and across the student Service Department. § Identifying and undertaking training interventions for the Student Service Night Shift Call Centre unit in consultation with the Call Centre Manager to improve on the quality of student interactions

Reporting:§ Develop in-depth knowledge of all reporting platforms§ Pull and compile daily and monthly reports according to requirements from Call Centre Manager§ Send daily end of shift performance reports to Call Centre Manager§ Have daily updates with team on previous days’ performance§ Identify trends and patterns and communicate these to Call Centre Manager§ Hold monthly performance and employee engagement reviews with consultants

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s Degree or Equivalent (preferably management or social science)

EXPERIENCE

Minimum 3 years’ customer service related experience in a higher education tertiary institution

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

§ Call centre knowledge. § Project management skills. § Research skills. § Organisational and coordination skills. § Data analysis and interpretation skills. § Advanced working knowledge of technology tools such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook. Integral knowledge of the higher education framework.

GENERAL§ Must be able to work overtime when necessary.

Learn more/Apply for this position