Technical Test Automation Analyst – Pretoria – Contract – up to R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An International leader in the manufacturing of premium automobiles is currently seeking to hire the services of an accomplished and skilled Technical Test Automation Analyst for a long-term contract role.

The role requires an exceptional individual who is a Chief Expert and well versed in applications such as Java, Spring and Angular based applications. You will need to be multi-talented, meticulous and a master in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the organization.

Requirements:

Diploma/ Degree in IT

Min of 6+ years’ experience

Technical/ Functional skills (e.g., SAP module, Java, Microsoft Azure etc.)

Comfortable to work and test Java, Spring, Angular based applications

Strong work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest Assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, REST and SOAP web services

Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket

Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous

Good understanding of AWS stack or cloud-based environments

Create technical integration and automated test suite using automation frameworks

Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA

Reporting- with attention to detail and correctness

Understanding of product and application development concepts

Ability to analyse a process from start to finish

Able to perform requirements review and static analysis of code

Familiarity with Agile and Testing methodologies

Continuous Integration/ Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline

Able to set up and work with mocking frameworks such as Test Containers or similar tools

Oracle/PostgreSQL database knowledge would be beneficial

