Technical Test Automation Analyst – Pretoria – Contract – up to R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An International leader in the manufacturing of premium automobiles is currently seeking to hire the services of an accomplished and skilled Technical Test Automation Analyst for a long-term contract role.
The role requires an exceptional individual who is a Chief Expert and well versed in applications such as Java, Spring and Angular based applications. You will need to be multi-talented, meticulous and a master in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the organization.
If you have a positive can-do attitude and have an ability to work well across a broader global team, then this is the job for you! APPLY NOW!!!
Requirements:
- Diploma/ Degree in IT
- Min of 6+ years’ experience
- Technical/ Functional skills (e.g., SAP module, Java, Microsoft Azure etc.)
- Comfortable to work and test Java, Spring, Angular based applications
- Strong work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest Assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, REST and SOAP web services
- Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket
- Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous
- Good understanding of AWS stack or cloud-based environments
- Create technical integration and automated test suite using automation frameworks
- Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA
- Reporting- with attention to detail and correctness
- Understanding of product and application development concepts
- Ability to analyse a process from start to finish
- Able to perform requirements review and static analysis of code
- Familiarity with Agile and Testing methodologies
- Continuous Integration/ Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline
- Able to set up and work with mocking frameworks such as Test Containers or similar tools
- Oracle/PostgreSQL database knowledge would be beneficial
Reference Number for this position is NN52573 which is on a Long-term contract work in Pretoria offering a rate of up to R950 per hour.
