Technician (Fitter) at Air Products South Africa

The above vacancy exists at our Packaged Gases â€“ PG Engineering Services department, Kempton Park, reporting to the Senior Technician. Suitably qualified candidates who meet the requirements of this role are invited to apply.

The Technician will be responsible to perform required installation and maintenance activities on Reef operational sites effectively, efficiently, and safely. Key areas of responsibility for this role which include but are not limited to:

Performance of planned & unplanned maintenance activities as directed;

Assisting with and performance of identified project activities as directed;

Reporting on maintenance, project & safety activities performed;

Compliance to required Safety systems and protocols.

A Matric certificate with Maths and Science;

A NTC 2-4 or equivalent;

Must be a Red Seal Trade tested artisan (Fitter);

A valid unendorsed code 08 driverâ€™s license;

A minimum of 3 – 5 years of mechanical maintenance work experience;

Must have good verbal and written communication skills;

Must be computer literate and proficient in the MS Office Suite;

Must be willing to work shifts and overtime as and when required;

Must be willing to be on standby on weekends and public holidays.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application to have been unsuccessful.

