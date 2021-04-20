Test Analyst – Centurion – up to R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Leading financial services group listed on the JSE is currently looking for a Technical Test Analyst to join their phenomenal team.

This role is ideal for a candidate who is ready to display impetus when it comes to ensuring the quality of existing and new IT solutions in accordance with the business requirements and, functional and non-functional requirements.

If you have a drive and ambition to work for an exceptional team with the keenness to leave their mark in the testing world then apply today.

Requirements:

Diploma/ Degree in IT

Min of 3 years’ experience in software testing

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.

Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB preferred

Quality Centre and SQL knowledge is a must have

Experience in an agile work environment

Responsibilities:

Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal clients aligned with Treating Customers Fairly (TCF)

Maintain effective client relationships to ensure successful service delivery and support

Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate accordingly to ensure all risks are mitigated

Accurately log defects immediately after detection with enough details through follow up on defects assigned, respond to the defects assigned and close all fixed defects within the agreed SLAs for defect management

Escalated defect related problems to the test team lead within reasonable time.

Execute all tests required and allocated according to the specifications and agreed SLA timeframe

Ensure data is prepared and restored in a data repository (if required)

Attach screen shots to all passed tests for proof

Analyse and test requirements specifications for each project allocated according to the specifications and within the Service Level Agreement agreed timeframe

Review, inspect and prioritise functional requirements according to risks, and confirm full scope of testable requirements

Reference Number for this position is NN52794 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of up to R600K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

