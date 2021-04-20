Unit Manager – Paediatric ICU (Centurion)

Centurion based client seeks the expertise of a skilled Unit Manager for Paediatric ICU ward.
Key responsibilities:
- Management and supervision of staff.
- Management of patient care.
- Cost Centre Management which includes control of equipment and stock.
- To perform week-end and on call duties.
- Management of aspects pertaining to student accompaniment and in-service training.
- Maintaining a high Nursing standard.
- The ability to take prompt action to accomplish work objectives.
- Accurately checking processes and tasks.
Key requirements:
- Registration with South African Nursing Council SANC as a registered nurse.
- Degree or Diploma in ICU essential.
- 5 years minimum practical experience as Registered Nurse.
- An intermediate level of computer literacy.
- 3 or more years experience in a private hospital setting.
Please forward a detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
- 3 or more years experience in a private hospital setting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council