Unit Manager – Paediatric ICU (Centurion)

Centurion based client seeks the expertise of a skilled Unit Manager for Paediatric ICU ward.

Key responsibilities:

Management and supervision of staff.

Management of patient care.

Cost Centre Management which includes control of equipment and stock.

To perform week-end and on call duties.

Management of aspects pertaining to student accompaniment and in-service training.

Maintaining a high Nursing standard.

The ability to take prompt action to accomplish work objectives.

Accurately checking processes and tasks.

Key requirements:

Registration with South African Nursing Council SANC as a registered nurse.

Degree or Diploma in ICU essential.

5 years minimum practical experience as Registered Nurse.

An intermediate level of computer literacy.

3 or more years experience in a private hospital setting.

