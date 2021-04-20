Unit Manager – Paediatric ICU (Centurion)

Apr 20, 2021

Centurion based client seeks the expertise of a skilled Unit Manager for Paediatric ICU ward.

Key responsibilities:

  • Management and supervision of staff.
  • Management of patient care.
  • Cost Centre Management which includes control of equipment and stock.
  • To perform week-end and on call duties.
  • Management of aspects pertaining to student accompaniment and in-service training.
  • Maintaining a high Nursing standard.
  • The ability to take prompt action to accomplish work objectives.
  • Accurately checking processes and tasks.

Key requirements:

  • Registration with South African Nursing Council SANC as a registered nurse.
  • Degree or Diploma in ICU essential.
  • 5 years minimum practical experience as Registered Nurse.
  • An intermediate level of computer literacy.
  • 3 or more years experience in a private hospital setting.

Please forward a detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.

