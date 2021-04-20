USA Sales Representative at Quantanite

Position Overview

Market the SetSchedule product to real estate agents and teams nationwide

Create and initiate Sales opportunities through cold communications

Communicate and Schedule potential customers to review product offerings

Provide technology training and demonstrations for optimal customer understanding

Present SetSchedule Products and Promotions

Job Responsibilities

Utilizes problem-solving skills to respond to and resolve routine customer service issues via

inbound and outbound telephone calls, written correspondence and/or electronic

communication according to all company policies, standard operating procedures and

contract coverage.

Follows up with internal and external customers, contractors, and/or business partners to

ensure customer service issues are resolved.

Responsible for effectively handling general customer service, pre-appointment, post

appointment and payment services call.

Essential:

High proficiency in verbal & written English

Sound interpersonal skills

Exceptional administrative skills with sound planning, organizing, and time management skills, with sound follow-through after contact with customers

The ability to:

*

Communication

Prospecting

Discovery

Business Acumen

Social Selling

Storytelling

Active Listening

Objection-Handling

Presentation

Negotiation

Territory Management

Technology

Buyer Research

Time Management and Planning

Curiosity

Judgment

Collaboration

Hours of Operation

USA Shift work

Reference ID: SetSche000

COVID-19 precautions- Temperature screenings- Social distancing guidelines in place- Virtual meetings- Sanitizing, disinfecting, or cleaning procedures in place

all Candidates must adhere to the Covid-19 regulations

Please list 2-3 dates and time ranges that you could do an interview.

How many years of International Clients experience do you have?

Which shift(s) are you available to work?

Do you speak English?

What is the highest level of education you have completed?

How many years of Sales experience do you have?

Desired Skills:

Sales Skills

Field Marketing

Selling Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Quantanite is a platform for growth, diversity and gender equality. We offer

rewarding careers, training and paths to promotion for talent-rich individuals,

regardless of gender, race, or background.

Our primary service delivery centers are in Dhaka, Bangladesh and Johannesburg,

South Africa. We also have offices in London, UK and in Hyderabad, India.

You are welcome to join our workforce. Get in touch with your CV and we will

respond to you as soon as possible.

