USA Sales Representative at Quantanite

Job DescriptionEditJob Description
Position Overview
- Market the SetSchedule product to real estate agents and teams nationwide
- Create and initiate Sales opportunities through cold communications
- Communicate and Schedule potential customers to review product offerings
- Provide technology training and demonstrations for optimal customer understanding
- Present SetSchedule Products and Promotions
Job Responsibilities
Utilizes problem-solving skills to respond to and resolve routine customer service issues via
inbound and outbound telephone calls, written correspondence and/or electronic
communication according to all company policies, standard operating procedures and
contract coverage.
Follows up with internal and external customers, contractors, and/or business partners to
ensure customer service issues are resolved.
Responsible for effectively handling general customer service, pre-appointment, post
appointment and payment services call.
Essential:
- High proficiency in verbal & written English
- Sound interpersonal skills
- Exceptional administrative skills with sound planning, organizing, and time management skills, with sound follow-through after contact with customers
The ability to:
*
- Communication
- Prospecting
- Discovery
- Business Acumen
- Social Selling
- Storytelling
- Active Listening
- Objection-Handling
- Presentation
- Negotiation
- Territory Management
- Technology
- Buyer Research
- Time Management and Planning
- Curiosity
- Judgment
- Collaboration
Hours of Operation
USA Shift work
Reference ID: SetSche000
COVID-19 precautions- Temperature screenings- Social distancing guidelines in place- Virtual meetings- Sanitizing, disinfecting, or cleaning procedures in place
all Candidates must adhere to the Covid-19 regulations
Applicant QualificationsEditYou have requested that Indeed ask candidates the following questions:
- Please list 2-3 dates and time ranges that you could do an interview.
- How many years of International Clients experience do you have?
- Which shift(s) are you available to work?
- Do you speak English?
- What is the highest level of education you have completed?
- How many years of Sales experience do you have?
Desired Skills:
- Sales Skills
- Field Marketing
- Selling Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Quantanite is a platform for growth, diversity and gender equality. We offer
rewarding careers, training and paths to promotion for talent-rich individuals,
regardless of gender, race, or background.
Our primary service delivery centers are in Dhaka, Bangladesh and Johannesburg,
South Africa. We also have offices in London, UK and in Hyderabad, India.
You are welcome to join our workforce. Get in touch with your CV and we will
respond to you as soon as possible.