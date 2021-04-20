Vehicle Sales Executive at Kia Empangeni

Kia Empangeni is looking for a sales executive to join its growing operation. The successfull candidate will join a team responsible for the marketing and sales of both new and used motor vehicles and light commercial vehicles as well as customer relationship management.

To achieve success in this position the candidate must have a very high degree of self motivation and drive towards performing at a high level.

Excellent interpersonal, communication, problem solving, financial and administrative skills are required as well as the ability to perform under pressure.

Previous experience in a sales environment with a proven track record of achieving targets is required.

A market related basic remuneration as well as very lucrative incentive is on offer to the successfull candidate.

Desired Skills:

Interpersonal

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Problem Solving

Financial

Administrative

work under pressure

well organised

well presented

positive attitude

Negotiating

Drivers Licence

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Kia Empangeni, founded in 1998, is one of the oldest Kia dealers in South Africa. We pride ourselves in the quality of our product and the services that we render to customers. As an independent dealership our bussiness interest is primarily based in the north coast of KZN and surrounding areas. We are very interested in the growth and development of the area and people in our local area and therefore will give preference to candidates based in the greater Zululand region.

Learn more/Apply for this position