Account Manager – Pharma Sales & Marketing

Our client in the Pharmaceuticals industry has an opportunity available for an Account Manager – Pharma Sales and Marketing to be based in the Paarl area.

Requirements:

3-5 years’ experience in Account Management and/or sales and marketing activities in the B2B F&B or Pharmaceutical manufacturing industry

Experience with health supplement or complementary medicine will be advantageous

Tertiary qualification – B degree or diploma in marketing or BSc with experience in sales and marketing

SAHPRA, GMP and industry knowledge required

Own reliable transport and willingness to travel nationally

Strong business acumen and ability in dealing with decision makers

Experience in establishing and managing a portfolio of customers in a customer facing role

A willingness to continually identify and develop new business opportunities

