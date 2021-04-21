Account Manager – Pharma Sales & Marketing

Apr 21, 2021

Our client in the Pharmaceuticals industry has an opportunity available for an Account Manager – Pharma Sales and Marketing to be based in the Paarl area.

Requirements:

  • 3-5 years’ experience in Account Management and/or sales and marketing activities in the B2B F&B or Pharmaceutical manufacturing industry
  • Experience with health supplement or complementary medicine will be advantageous
  • Tertiary qualification – B degree or diploma in marketing or BSc with experience in sales and marketing
  • SAHPRA, GMP and industry knowledge required
  • Own reliable transport and willingness to travel nationally
  • Strong business acumen and ability in dealing with decision makers
  • Experience in establishing and managing a portfolio of customers in a customer facing role
  • A willingness to continually identify and develop new business opportunities

