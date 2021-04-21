Acoustic Engineer

Job Description:
- Liaise with the company’s Development Department (R&D).
- Support cross-functional processes for internal solution on NVH (noise, vibration & harshness)
- 3rd level support for production
- Evaluate and authorise internal deviations
- Support trial vehicle build-ups where required
- Lead NVH (noise, vibration & harshness) during product testing
- Optimise engineering vehicle quality by supporting cross-divisional problem solving processes
- Assist the plant with approved repair solutions where required
- Provide technical advice to the Plant to help maintain the high quality standards
- Prevention and resolution in NVH (noise, vibration & harshness) related topics
- Part of the NVH Task Force to develop SOMA’s (sofortmassnahme, i.e. immediate action) and do the introduction of permanent solutions.
- Support technicians on escalation for NVH (noise, vibration & harshness)
Job Requirements:
- Knowledge of vehicle engineering
- Advanced understanding of acoustics and vehicle NVH (noise, vibration & harshness).
- General knowledge of manufacturing processes
- Ability to communicate in German (advantageous)
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function
Qualification:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BEng/BSc in Engineering or relevant equivalent
Experience:
- Minimum 3 year experience in specialised field (manufacturing preferred)