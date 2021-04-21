Acoustic Engineer

Job Description:

  • Liaise with the company’s Development Department (R&D).
  • Support cross-functional processes for internal solution on NVH (noise, vibration & harshness)
  • 3rd level support for production
  • Evaluate and authorise internal deviations
  • Support trial vehicle build-ups where required
  • Lead NVH (noise, vibration & harshness) during product testing
  • Optimise engineering vehicle quality by supporting cross-divisional problem solving processes
  • Assist the plant with approved repair solutions where required
  • Provide technical advice to the Plant to help maintain the high quality standards
  • Prevention and resolution in NVH (noise, vibration & harshness) related topics
  • Part of the NVH Task Force to develop SOMA’s (sofortmassnahme, i.e. immediate action) and do the introduction of permanent solutions.
  • Support technicians on escalation for NVH (noise, vibration & harshness)

Job Requirements:

  • Knowledge of vehicle engineering
  • Advanced understanding of acoustics and vehicle NVH (noise, vibration & harshness).
  • General knowledge of manufacturing processes
  • Ability to communicate in German (advantageous)
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

Qualification:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BEng/BSc in Engineering or relevant equivalent

Experience:

  • Minimum 3 year experience in specialised field (manufacturing preferred)

