Administration Clerk

National FMCG company based in Paarl is looking for an Administrator in their shipping department.

Call out to all

Shipping Clerks

Shipping controllers

Shipping coordinators

The administration clerk should be an individual who will demonstrate enthusiasm and pride in their administrative duties. The successful candidate will be responsible for carrying out administrative duties not limited to the following:

Job Responsibilities:

Ensuring thorough coordination of administrative duties by strictly complying to company policies and procedures

Attending to all employee queries and ensuring that all queries are resolved timely.

Compiling and maintaining records and documents as required

Ensuring that all schedules and documents are updated and reviewed as required.

Operating computers and other office equipment

Creating and running all required reports

Capturing and processing inputs into the relevant systems

Complying to all safety regulations in terms of food safety, plant safety, people safety and operational safety

Ensuring sound communication with, and participation internal customers and stakeholders through regular contact in appropriate service delivery processes.

Ensure that all work processes align to the required quality standards.

Continuously identify opportunities for improvement and strategies thereof

Ensuring housekeeping activities are carried out at all times.

Our ideal candidate must have:

Matric/ NQF 4

Up to 2 years administration experience

