Area Manager

Leading the entire Area team to build culture and align initiatives and targets to company strategy and budget objectives.

Leading and developing immediate field sales team managers, sales representatives, and local Field Support Technicians (FSTs). The Eastern Cape Area incorporates the Southern Cape from Mossel Bay through to the Eastern Cape and inland to Beaufort West, as well as the entire Eastern Cape province.

Grow Area VAS revenue to meet and exceed the annual budget targets.

The above is to be achieved through both a Direct Sales and Agency channel approach.

Continually monitor, both yourself and through your team, active vending device performance to ensure Average Revenue per Unit (ARPU) and device lifecycle is maximised.

Asset management:

Cost Control:

Administration:

Reporting:

Requirements:

Minimum of a matric exemption.

Undergraduate degree or diploma in business, sales or marketing is ideal.

Computer skills training or literacy

Min 3 years experience in a similar role

Full duties available to potential candidates.

Desired Skills:

Sales Management

VAS

Direct Sales

Budgets

devices

Asset Management

area management

Staff Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company Vehicle

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

