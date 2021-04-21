-
Job Title: Brand Manager
-
Reporting to: Division General Manager
-
Main Purpose:To take responsibility for the planning, management and strategizing of the brands. The overall focus of the portfolio is the execution of the international program with local market interpretation. Taking responsibility for the overall financial performance of the brands, ensuring profitability and financial growth.
Key Results Area:
- Budget Control
- National marketing programme
- Above the line (ATL) and Below the line (BTL) marketing strategies
- Implementation of promotions
- Forecasting and the management of the supply chain process
- Stock management and distribution
- Competitor awareness
- Launch programmes
- Sales involvement
- Administration duties
Job Specific Requirements:
- To determine market size and performance trends within the retail chains utilising available data. Coordinating, assimilation and interpretation of data
- To review product group and brand SWOT analysis within the retail sector
- Monitor sales performance and suggest appropriate responses
- Sales involvement. Ensuring communication to the sales team on brand direction, equity guidelines, store execution, merchandising and marketing guidelines of the brand for all store level activities.
- Evaluating the performance of individual products, determining their position in terms of product life cycle and taking the necessary action in promotion, rationalisation and new product activities
- The setting of logically derived marketing objectives incorporating brand growth, sales, pricing and profit
- Formulation and implementation of the marketing strategy within the parameters of the policy set by the principals to ensure the achievement of marketing objectives
- Budgeting and forecasting
- The control and monitoring of marketing spend on a monthly basis
- The initiation and co-ordination of promotions and marketing activities in accordance with brand equity
- Implementation of cost efficient and effective promotions ensuring the achievement of objectives within the set budgets, communication to merchants and retailers
- Negotiation and communication of retail program with the respective merchant divisions, stores and sales teams
- Implementation of new product launches, new sku’s line extensions and limited editions
- Providing training and motivation
- Ensure strong retail marketing programs and communicated and executed appropriately within each retail chain and customer.
- Provide regular updates and business overviews and assessments of analysis, to the various management levels within African Sales Company and the principals of the brand(s).
QUALIFICATIONS AND ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED
- A marketing degree is a must
- Previous experience in digital marketing, social media or advertising a must
- Previous experience and understanding of the lifestyle category and market segment
- Knowledge of the market
- Willingness to work extended hours
- Good organisational skills and a high degree of accuracy is required
- Ability to work under pressure, use initiative and take ownership of tasks
- Superior computer literacy, especially in Powerpoint, Excel and Word
- Presentable appearance
Desired Skills:
- Brand Strategy
- Shopper Marketing
- Brand Management
- Brand Implementation
- Trade Marketing
- Marketing strategies
- Marketing planning
- ATL
- International Marketing
- Brand Activation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid