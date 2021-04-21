Business Development Manager: Microsoft

A specialist ICT Solution provider is looking for a Business Development Manager specializing in Microsoft Solutions.

The purpose of the role is drive Microsoft Business Development to achieve growth for the Company. The function of this role is to develop and implement organizational goals and strategies that address how we can engage with customers around solutions, capabilities, and services in order to gain a competitive advantage.

Responsible for researching Industry and Customer needs to identify the gaps in the service portfolio to meet customer needs or, where there are opportunities to disrupt the marketplace with new and differentiated solutions and services that can transform business.

Leads the 360 degree business relationship with Microsoft through the process of bringing new service offerings and solutions to market, engages at the very highest level of executives building trust and by developing joint business plans defining Go-To-Market strategies, driving implementation of all aspects of the strategy and by orchestrating relationships between the partners, technical teams, sales leaders to achieve sales targets.

Leads the collaboration with Group Companies.

Person responsible for the achievement of the target associated with the Microsoft business.

Responsible for the forecasting of all Microsoft opportunities and working with both the sales and delivery teams in closing out the opportunities.

Evangelist for all Microsoft solutions at vendor and customer events.

Co-ordinate joint account engagements between our Microsoft partners and the company to identify and close opportunities.

Drive the sales team in acquiring new customers and identifying new opportunities in the Microsoft space.

Work with the solution delivery teams in ensuring that we have the right capability and capacity to deliver on these opportunities.

Expert in the articulation of Microsoft solutions and Microsoft transformation.

Expert in understanding the competitive landscape of Microsoft solutions and can position the value and benefits of Microsoft to our customers.

Understands the Microsoft commercial models, pricing and rebate programs and can position the value and benefits of the different vendor programs to maximise our GP.

Develop and deliver account strategies and activities for new clients

Communicate the portfolio positioning and value to target client segments and stakeholders.

Analyze and report on customer business drivers, spending patterns, and technology trends.

Ensure SME interaction with Sales team and customers

Understands the different Microsoft model and can position the value and benefits of the different models.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric and a 3-year degree will have preference

Account Manager (minimum 5 years’ experience)

Microsoft certifications, including Micro Focus and BMC, would be advantageous.

Proven track record of developing & effectively implementing sales solutions to meet business needs & drive business results.

Extensive business acumen

Team management

Managing complex sales and responding to complex tenders

Presenting value adding ICT Solutions & offerings

Solid record of relationship building & management

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Learn more/Apply for this position