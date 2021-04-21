Cambium Networks expands resources for service providers

Cambium Networks has announced special pricing and new resources for service providers deploying Facebook’s Express WiFi platform.

Express Wi-Fi is an end-to-end, software-as-a-service platform that helps mobile, satellite operators and internet service providers manage their WiFi networks and services, including helping them build, grow, operate, and monetize their network services in a sustainable and scalable way.

The Express WiFi platform is being used in more than 30 countries, connecting millions of people around the world.

As an official channel partner for the Express WiFi platform, Cambium Networks enhances the services it provides its customers by working with service providers to accelerate Express WiFi deployments.

In 2020, Cambium Networks announced work with Tizeti Network Limited to expand the use of Express WiFi in Africa.

The Express Wi-Fi platform can be offered by Cambium Networks distributors supporting service providers in Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa and parts of Asia. The Cambium Networks Express WiFi engagements include connectivity for public access, education and small to medium enterprises.

The Express WiFi program is available to:

* Mobile Network Operators (MNO) looking to empower local business units to tailor solutions to their markets.

* Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) seeking to enhance mobile plan offering with WiFi hotspot access.

* Internet Service Providers creating communities with Wi-Fi hotspots to complement residential service.

* VSAT Internet Service Providers reaching remote locations with accessible WiFi.

“With the Express WiFi platform, we’ve seen how expanded connectivity can rapidly transform communities by connecting people and empowering local businesses,” saus Daran Hermans, director of product line management at Cambium Networks. “Cambium Networks provides a complete wireless fabric of fixed wireless broadband, Wi-Fi and centralized cloud management that can be rapidly deployed to improve any community.”