Cane Supply Projects Manger

Apr 21, 2021

1272 CANE SUPPLY PROJECT MANAGER (KZN)

Purpose of the Job:

This agricultural production and processing company requires a Cane Supply Project Manager to ensure continuity and growth of sugar cane supply to existing mills through strategic interventions:

  • Finding new growers to expand grower base
  • Enhancing existing grower production

Required Qualifications

  1. Diploma/degree in Agricultural (Economics or Management) – ideal.
  2. B Com with commercial agricultural experience – would be considered.
  3. M Sc Agric – an advantage

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  1. 3 years or more of production & supply chain analysis within commercial agriculture
  2. Experience in the commercial sugar cane industry – highly advantageous
  3. Strong financial modelling & cost-benefit analysis skills
  4. Exposure to and experience in commercial contracts
  5. An understanding of, and sensitivity to SA land tenure
  6. Mathematical, analytical & scientific
  7. Above average Excel skills
  8. Strongly research-orientated
  9. Well-honed presentation skills

Behavioural Competencies:

  1. Strong communication and relationship-building skills
  2. Driven with high energy and a desire to be a top performer
  3. Curious by nature
  4. A team player with strong integrity and ethics
  5. Confident & able to interact with diverse stakeholders – labourers to executives

Learn more/Apply for this position