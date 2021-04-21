Cane Supply Projects Manger

1272 CANE SUPPLY PROJECT MANAGER (KZN)

Purpose of the Job:

This agricultural production and processing company requires a Cane Supply Project Manager to ensure continuity and growth of sugar cane supply to existing mills through strategic interventions:

Finding new growers to expand grower base

Enhancing existing grower production

Required Qualifications

Diploma/degree in Agricultural (Economics or Management) – ideal. B Com with commercial agricultural experience – would be considered. M Sc Agric – an advantage

Technical Competencies & Experience:

3 years or more of production & supply chain analysis within commercial agriculture Experience in the commercial sugar cane industry – highly advantageous Strong financial modelling & cost-benefit analysis skills Exposure to and experience in commercial contracts An understanding of, and sensitivity to SA land tenure Mathematical, analytical & scientific Above average Excel skills Strongly research-orientated Well-honed presentation skills

Behavioural Competencies:

Strong communication and relationship-building skills Driven with high energy and a desire to be a top performer Curious by nature A team player with strong integrity and ethics Confident & able to interact with diverse stakeholders – labourers to executives

