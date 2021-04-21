Cane Supply Projects Manger

1272 CANE SUPPLY PROJECT MANAGER (KZN)
Purpose of the Job:
This agricultural production and processing company requires a Cane Supply Project Manager to ensure continuity and growth of sugar cane supply to existing mills through strategic interventions:
- Finding new growers to expand grower base
- Enhancing existing grower production
Required Qualifications
- Diploma/degree in Agricultural (Economics or Management) – ideal.
- B Com with commercial agricultural experience – would be considered.
- M Sc Agric – an advantage
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- 3 years or more of production & supply chain analysis within commercial agriculture
- Experience in the commercial sugar cane industry – highly advantageous
- Strong financial modelling & cost-benefit analysis skills
- Exposure to and experience in commercial contracts
- An understanding of, and sensitivity to SA land tenure
- Mathematical, analytical & scientific
- Above average Excel skills
- Strongly research-orientated
- Well-honed presentation skills
Behavioural Competencies:
- Strong communication and relationship-building skills
- Driven with high energy and a desire to be a top performer
- Curious by nature
- A team player with strong integrity and ethics
- Confident & able to interact with diverse stakeholders – labourers to executives