Category Manager (FCMG – Data Analysis, Planning, Pricing Strategies, Strong Presentation skills, Training skills needed) at O’Brien Recruitment

The Category Manager will be playing an integral role in building, developing, and maintaining credible, long-term, category lead relationships with the Company’s retail and convenience partners.

In addition, the Category Manager will work with the National Account Sales Team to leverage category insights and identify strategic opportunities for the sales team to grow sales and market share. The Category Manager will utilize the category management process to address Customer needs while improving Total Category as well as the Company sales. They will analyze syndicated data and shopper data to uncover actionable insights. The Category Manager is also responsible for the management and development of the Category Specialist.

EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Off-Premise Sales, Category Development or Key Account sales in the FMCG industry

This highly analytical, organized, and self-motivated individual must have the ability to draw insights from multiple complex data sources

Excellent analytical skills are needed not only to evaluate, but to provide useful, actionable tools that are clear, meaningful, and delivered in a timely manner

Experience working with syndicated data (Nielsen & IRI) and shopper metrics

Customer facing experience; travels up to 30% of the time working with retailers

Familiar with Planogram software, such as JDA is an asset

Highly proficient in Microsoft Office, especially Excel and PowerPoint

Strong project management and planning competencies

Strong communication skills are required to express analytics to various levels in the organization; as well as, the ability to deliver presentations and training.

Must be able to work effectively in a team environment, interacting with peers, sales management & senior management.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

#THE RETAIL CUSTOMER CONSULTANT

Establish and maintain a partnership with the Company’s Sales Leaders and Retail Partners in the development of strategic plans for category management within the National Sales Group or customer team.

Utilize deep knowledge of customer and Category Management to facilitate the customer business planning process and lead that dialogue with the National Accounts team and Retailers.

Strategically develop customer Category Management business plans that integrate with the Company and the customer‘s overall business goals.

Turn insights into action for the sales team by identifying key opportunities and educating the sales team on how to capitalize on these opportunities.

#THE IN-STORE SALES DRIVER

Implement category development programs by leading the dialogue with our retail customers to focus on category growth opportunities.

Present the Company’s category credentials to key development retailers in a credible manner.

Provide leading edge Category Management solutions:

SKU optimization, optimum portfolio mix

Development of effective pricing/merchandising strategies

Space planning recommendation

Shopper insights and recommendation

#THE CATEGORY EXPERT

Utilize and understand Nielsen syndicated scanning data, 5One and Dunhumby Shopper Data, market

demographics, global & local shopper insights to generate the information for category reviews.

Conduct Shopper Research studies based on relevant needs of sales team and sales drivers

Create, develop, and deliver regular category reviews, plans and strategies with retail partners.

Provide business analysis and insights of sales, pricing, opportunity gaps for incremental volume

Deliver new item introductions and performance analysis

Provide new product/package mix analysis

Merchandising effectiveness, including display promotion effectiveness

Plan & manage Local Energy Summit events to drive relevant Category message to customers through credible insights partners and other agencies

Deliver training and upskill our field sales teams throughout the year to help them turn insights into action at a store level.

#KEY RESULTS AND DELIVERABLES

Implement Category Initiatives and track performance to provide feedback to customers

Achieve notable gains for the category and Company through Shelving and Merchandising

Track results and opportunities on a quarterly basis with customers and sales team

Work cross-functionally to develop and deliver a strong long-term Category Plan that will drive the growth for the Company and the category in the years to come

