Claims Administrator at SD Recruitment

Qualifications: –

– Matric with Mathematics HG

– FAIS compliant or significant progress (Qualification, RE5, Class of Business, Product Knowledge, Experience)

– Customer Service certificate/training3.

Skills & Experience: –

– At least 2-3 years experience claims experience in Funeral, Hospital and Disability

– Technical knowledge on various insured products -Stated Benefits

– Pays attention to detail and strives to be accurate always

– Ability to work in a team

– Client-focused

– Strong administration skills

– Good telephone etiquette

– Customer Service skills

– Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

– Deadline driven and ability to work in a high – pressure environment

– Problem-solving

– Emotionally mature

– Takes ownership and responsibility

– Courteous & Polite

– Computer literate – MS Office

– courteous, polite, professional and willing to assis

Desired Skills:

Claims

FAIS

Re5

