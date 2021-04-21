Claims Administrator at SD Recruitment

Qualifications: –
– Matric with Mathematics HG
– FAIS compliant or significant progress (Qualification, RE5, Class of Business, Product Knowledge, Experience)
– Customer Service certificate/training3.
Skills & Experience: –
– At least 2-3 years experience claims experience in Funeral, Hospital and Disability
– Technical knowledge on various insured products -Stated Benefits
– Pays attention to detail and strives to be accurate always
– Ability to work in a team
– Client-focused
– Strong administration skills
– Good telephone etiquette
– Customer Service skills
– Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
– Deadline driven and ability to work in a high – pressure environment
– Problem-solving
– Emotionally mature
– Takes ownership and responsibility
– Courteous & Polite
– Computer literate – MS Office
– courteous, polite, professional and willing to assis
Desired Skills:
- Claims
- FAIS
- Re5