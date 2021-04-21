Claims & Underwriter (Commercial & Domestic)

  • Afrikaans speaking, any gender
  • Age – Ideally late twenties to late thirties.
  • At least 10 years relevant Short Term Insurance experience in Commercial and Personal Lines, ideally having worked for a broker or a sizeable insurance company.
  • Must be Fit & Proper, ie must have passed the RE5 (Representatives) exam & must have the relevant FAIS credits. We’d like confirmation that the candidate is Fit & Proper:
  • DOFA
  • Team player.
  • Bilingualism would be advantageous.
  • Self-driven and able to work independently, within the Company policy framework.

Desired Skills:

  • Underwriting
  • Claims
  • FAIS
  • Re 5
  • Matric
  • Afrikaans

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

