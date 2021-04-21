Community Health Worker (RHI)

A Community Health Worker vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To recruit and retain study participants from the community into the study.

Participate in events and programs to raise awareness about the various Wits RHI studies and create a relationship between Wits RHI and the community

Location

Ward 21 CRS – 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg

Key performance areas

Promote studies and recruit participants by conducting presentations, radio talks and distributing brochures at Clinics and other healthcare/recreational facilities

Address potential participants in accordance with recruitment targets and recruitment standard operating procedures (SOPs)

Obtain verbal consent prior to conducting screening interviews

Inform willing participants about voluntary participation in the study

Conduct screening interviews with consenting participants to determine eligibility for the study

Schedule appointments with eligible participants to attend further screening visits at Wits RHI study clinic

Record screened participants on the screening register

Obtain informed consent from participants for screening and enrolment when delegated

Collect locator information / Administer relevant study questionnaires

Contact participants prior to their scheduled visit dates to remind them of their appointments

Home visits and contact participants telephonically for missed visits or to reschedule visits

Prepare a list of home visits according to priority and living areas

Address relevant concerns and misconceptions about the study

Receive queries from participants and address or direct/refer queries accordingly

Report community meetings

Attend relevant internal and external meetings

Chair or take minutes in relevant meetings

Assist in networking with relevant stakeholders

Compile relevant reports and feedback on all activities

Ensure that the study has relevant health promotion materials onsite

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

Fluent in English and other African languages (Sesotho and isiZulu preferable)

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Certification in Good Clinical Practice (GCP)

Basic HIV Counselling Certificate

Drivers license

Empathetic with good communication and interpersonal skills

Computer literate with working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Be tactful, respectful and maintain confidentiality

Ability to work independently and work as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Ability to work well under pressure and maintain effectiveness in changing conditions

Keen interest to work with adolescents and youth

Willingness to work irregular hours and some Saturdays

Non- judgmental attitude

Communicate effectively with the Research team, Participants, Stakeholders, clinic and support staff

Good verbal and interpersonal skills

Special Requirements of the job

Traveling and working over weekends (Saturdays) may be required from time to time

Able to work with study participants in different age groups

Providing a welcoming supportive environment for all youth

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 12 months of working experience with recruiting and retaining participants in a clinical environment

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 28 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

