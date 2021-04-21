Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 10-months contract opportunity open for a CX Designer to be based in Sandton.
Responsibilities
- Determining and applying appropriate design synthesis methods
- Support and participate in design research and testing
- Map the existing or intended client experience using relevant client experience artifacts
- Produce supporting client experience artifacts such as experience maps, persona’s, client journey maps, etc.
- Contribute to the design decisions during product development based on client centric perspectives and service design principles.
- Collaborate with adjacent disciplines, such as PO’s, Tech Leads, UX/UI designers, Design Leads, etc.
- Brainstorm potential solutions based on research of client needs.
- Support company’s broader strategies and projects objectives and organisational values
- Stay abreast of developments in the field of Service Design
- Produce evidence of the impact of service design within the broader client centred design framework
- Ensure personal growth and effectiveness in performing of roles and responsibilities
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities
- Contribute to the company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.)
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
Experience and requirements
- Completed Degree or any other related
- 4 years’ experience as a CX Designer
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- CX designer
- UX/UI
- Web Design