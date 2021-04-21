CX Designer

Apr 21, 2021

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 10-months contract opportunity open for a CX Designer to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

  • Determining and applying appropriate design synthesis methods
  • Support and participate in design research and testing
  • Map the existing or intended client experience using relevant client experience artifacts
  • Produce supporting client experience artifacts such as experience maps, persona’s, client journey maps, etc.
  • Contribute to the design decisions during product development based on client centric perspectives and service design principles.
  • Collaborate with adjacent disciplines, such as PO’s, Tech Leads, UX/UI designers, Design Leads, etc.
  • Brainstorm potential solutions based on research of client needs.
  • Support company’s broader strategies and projects objectives and organisational values
  • Stay abreast of developments in the field of Service Design
  • Produce evidence of the impact of service design within the broader client centred design framework
  • Ensure personal growth and effectiveness in performing of roles and responsibilities
  • Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values
  • Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise
  • Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities
  • Contribute to the company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.)
  • Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Experience and requirements

  • Completed Degree or any other related
  • 4 years’ experience as a CX Designer

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • CX designer
  • UX/UI
  • Web Design

