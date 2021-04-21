CX Designer

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 10-months contract opportunity open for a CX Designer to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

Determining and applying appropriate design synthesis methods

Support and participate in design research and testing

Map the existing or intended client experience using relevant client experience artifacts

Produce supporting client experience artifacts such as experience maps, persona’s, client journey maps, etc.

Contribute to the design decisions during product development based on client centric perspectives and service design principles.

Collaborate with adjacent disciplines, such as PO’s, Tech Leads, UX/UI designers, Design Leads, etc.

Brainstorm potential solutions based on research of client needs.

Support company’s broader strategies and projects objectives and organisational values

Stay abreast of developments in the field of Service Design

Produce evidence of the impact of service design within the broader client centred design framework

Ensure personal growth and effectiveness in performing of roles and responsibilities

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities

Contribute to the company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.)

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Experience and requirements

Completed Degree or any other related

4 years’ experience as a CX Designer

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

CX designer

UX/UI

Web Design

