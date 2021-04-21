Data Migration Project Manager

Our client is looking for a Amazing Senior Project Manager to join them for a 12 month fixed term contract.
Description
- PM must have experience in Data & Analytics and Data Management ProjectsClient currently stores their data on APS and moving all data to AWS Cloud – however data migration to any cloud platform (e.g Azure) experience is essential – experience with migration to AWS is a massive bonus
Requirements:
- Must manage a series of data projects
- Experience in data migration projects must also include experience with:
- Enterprise Data lakes,
- Enterprise Stores,
- Enterprise Data warehousing
- Location – Cape Town
- Willing to cater for JHB candidates who are able to attend the occasional on site meets in CPT and be able to make use of the JHB offices if needed.
Apply now for more information
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Agile
- Data and Analytics
- AWS
- AZURE
- Cloud
- DATA Lakes
- Enterprise stores
- Enterprise Data warehousing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma