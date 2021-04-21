Data Migration Project Manager

Our client is looking for a Amazing Senior Project Manager to join them for a 12 month fixed term contract.

Description

PM must have experience in Data & Analytics and Data Management ProjectsClient currently stores their data on APS and moving all data to AWS Cloud – however data migration to any cloud platform (e.g Azure) experience is essential – experience with migration to AWS is a massive bonus

Requirements:

Must manage a series of data projects

Experience in data migration projects must also include experience with:

Enterprise Data lakes,

Enterprise Stores,

Enterprise Data warehousing

Location – Cape Town

Willing to cater for JHB candidates who are able to attend the occasional on site meets in CPT and be able to make use of the JHB offices if needed.

Apply now for more information

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Agile

Data and Analytics

AWS

AZURE

Cloud

DATA Lakes

Enterprise stores

Enterprise Data warehousing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position