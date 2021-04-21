Database Administrator

About the role

The primary focus of this position is to administrate, configure, monitor and maintain our Databaseenvironment. You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and your clients. You join an energetic, focused and dynamic team.

You will be working with the following technologies:

? Oracle Enterprise Manager

? Oracle, SQL Server & MySQL Database

? Linux

? Oracle Data Guard

? Oracle RMAN

? Performance Tuning

Strengths

? The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility

? Strong problem solving, effective planning and organisational skills

? Detail oriented

? Excellent communication skills

? You have a can do attitude

? Can cope under pressure

? Positive outlook on life

? Above all, be passionate about what you do

Qualifications and key competencies

? Matric

? Tertiary qualification in IT

? Take responsibility for team failures

? Strives for continuous improvement

? Works smart, not hard

? Needs to embrace change rather than fear it

? Sound working knowledge of Oracle.

? OCA and OCP certifications

? Analytical and technically minded.

? Organizational, interpersonal and verbal/written capabilities.

? Abilities to share knowledge effectively.

? 6-10 Years’ experience as an Oracle DBA

Responsibilities

He/She will be responsible for supporting, coordinating and maintaining the various database applicationsby installing, configuring, troubleshooting and repairing the databases of our various clients in the group.

If you are driven and ambitious and looking for an exciting opportunity then this role is just the one for you.

? Assisting with budgeting and quotes for current and future environments

? Documentation of processes

? Orientation of new staff

? Database installs and DR environment configuration

? Database patching and upgrades

? Database backups and restores

? Implementation of database monitoring utilities

? Database performance investigations

? Structural changes and deployment of database objects

? User requests

? Standby

? POC new technologies or processes for clients

? Provide consultancy, education and guidance in the use and exploitation of DBMS’s and database environments and infrastructure.

? Recommend technical solutions to our clients.

? Assist in the logical design and implement the physical definition of databases in conjunction with application systems analysts.

? Enhance and maintain databases to accommodate new business functions and improve existing business functions.

? Assist application developers with problem analysis and resolution of development and production failures.

? Provide and maintain technically stable and performing production environments.

? Research and evaluate alternative solutions and recommend the most efficient and cost effective database solution for the application design.

? Monitors and analyzes ongoing database status, utilization and capacity.

? Implements and supports database security regulations, policies, and guidelines.

? Work closely with technical and client management to plan and implement database tools in support of business applications development requirements and processes.

? Utilizes standard tools to record change and problem activities for tracking purposes.

? Support user and developer access, upgrade planning, implementation and resolution of database

? Capacity Plans

? Meet contracted SLA

? Disaster recovery (backup and restore) Procedures and checks.

Desired Skills:

Oracle

DBA

SQL

Oracle DBA

