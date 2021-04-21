DCC achieves Microsoft Gold certification

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has been awarded Gold Certified Partner status for the Microsoft Partner Programme, with a competency in small and midmarket cloud solutions.

As a Gold Certified Partner, DCC reconfirms its cloud value offering and expertise to its channel partners. Gold Certified Partners are recognised for their high level of Microsoft technologies’ competency and expertise, and expertise in deploying Microsoft business solutions.

“Our hard work has certainly paid off, as a Gold Certified Partner we offer world-class products and services to the SMB market, driven by our channel partners’ requirements in this highly competitive segment,” comments Catherine Lebudi-Mkhondo, CSP business development manager at DCC.

Microsoft awards partner designations to distinguish these businesses’ expertise within the network. A Gold Certified Partner must, for example, meet certain criteria in the delivery of innovative solutions and services and, importantly, demonstrate customer satisfaction as validated through the programme.

Lebudi-Mkhondo adds: “As a Gold Certified Partner, we are undoubtedly strengthening our partnership with our resellers; we can now, more than ever, assist them with building their cloud value proposition in the market, ultimately leading to business success.”