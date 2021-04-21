Department Manager: Special Programmes

POSITION: Department Manager: Special Programmes

LOCATION: Pretoria North

TYPE: Contract – 6 months

SALARY: R40 000 p/m

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

To plan, direct, organise and control the Special Programmes in accordance with the client and the automotive industry’s strategy, through effective management of projects, finances, human resources, and stakeholder (including lending institutions) relationships.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree (Industrial Engineering, Production, Logistics or Transport Economics); Business Management qualification an advantage A tertiary qualification in Marketing, Economics or Accounting is preferable

Project Management Qualification (1-year diploma)

A minimum of 10 years working experience with at least 5 years in management, complemented by a minimum of 3 years in-depth working knowledge in Supply Chain Management, or Logistics, Industrial Engineering, or Lean Manufacturing (SDD), Project Management, or similar areas

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Departmental Business and Performance Planning

Business Development, stakeholder relationship management (including CRM) and identifies new business/opportunities.

Identifies business needs and new opportunities to ensure growth and sustainability

Programme/Project Delivery Oversight: ensuring delivery as per agreed business plan

Reviews performance data to monitor and measure productivity, goal progress and activity levels

Reporting

Plans, directs and coordinates the operations of the department

Plans and implements procedures and systems to maximize operating efficiency

People Management

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #DMSP as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

