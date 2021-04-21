Desktop Support Engineer

ASAP Resources is a specialised recruitment agency with a speciality in headhunting and high-calibre recruitment strategies. We secure resources for a variety of clients in many industries on a global scale with a focus on building lasting relationships with all candidates and clients.

Our client is an established global ICT company throughout and strives to consistently provide reliable, stable, and consistent services.

They are currently looking for four Desktop Support Engineer

Description:

You will be on an Office 365 roll-out project for a 3-month contract. You will oversee delivering the power of cloud productivity in this project, helping them save time, money and free up valued resources. You will be required to assist with installations, upgrades, system integrations and basic IT-related issues.

Key Responsibilities / Primary Functions:

Microsoft Office 365 (Sharepoint, Onedrive, MS Teams, OneNote)

Microsoft Office 365 Deployment and Migration

Doing administrative tasks Responsible for keeping records of all Assets (computers, peripherals etc.)

Responding to client support requests.

Troubleshooting hardware and software issues.

Installing and maintaining hardware and computer peripherals.

Installing and upgrading systems and software.

Troubleshooting networking and connection issues.

Advising on software or hardware upgrades.

Minimum Requirements:

Proven work experience as a Desktop Support Engineer or Support Technician.

Advanced knowledge of computer hardware systems, chipsets, memory modules, and peripherals.

Knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 ( Sharepoint, Onedrive, MS Teams, OneNote)

Ability to solve complex hardware and software issues.

COMPETENCIES:

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

This is a fantastic opportunity to find yourself within a fast-developing environment that will allow for extensive growth within your career.

We encourage all candidates to read through the job description clearly and properly before applying and submitting your CV for perusal. We appreciate all submissions and will reply to each one as soon as possible.

Submit your CV today.

Desired Skills:

office 365

microsoft

Learn more/Apply for this position